TCM Announces Dates and Theme for 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival

Turner Classic Movies finally announced the dates for the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival on Tuesday. The annual festival, which is centered around Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, will start on Thursday, April 13, and end on Sunday, April 16. The theme is "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet: Celebrating Film Legacies."

"We know fans of classic movies look forward all year to the TCM Classic Film Festival – and believe me, we at TCM do, too," TCM general manager Pola Changnon said in a statement. "We were reminded last year that being together in person, celebrating these movies with others who love them is very special – it's like finding your movie tribe all gathered in one place. We're honored to bring this classic movie experience to Hollywood again in April."

The 2023 TCMFF will also mark the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.'s establishment. The studio was founded in 1923, and the festival's events will examine the legacy of the company and its famous films. TCM and Warner Bros. are under the same corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery.

As with past festivals, the 2023 TCMFF will include a lineup of classics from all eras of film history, as well as appearances from stars, filmmakers, critics, and historians. There will also be special events, panel discussions, and presentations. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the site of the first Academy Awards ceremony, is once again serving as the official hotel and central gathering point. The hotel is also offering special rates for attendees.

TCM organized the first TCM Classic Film Festival in 2010. After going virtual for 2020 and 2021, the festival returned earlier this year. The festival venues for 2022 included the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Multiplex, and the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43. A screening of Disney's The Jungle Book at the El Capitan Theatre was also part of the 2022 festival. (Hopefully, there will be another Disney screening since 2023 also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of The Walt Disney Company.)

During the 2018 festival, TCM presented Martin Scorsese with the first Robert Osborne Award, which is named after TCM's beloved original host. Historian Kevin Brownlow received the 2019 award, and critic Leonard Maltin was presented with the award in 2022.

Tickets for the 2022 TCMFF will go on sale in December and there will be an early bird discount window. The ticket levels are outlined here and cost $399 ($346 early bird price), $849 ($749 early bird price), $1,099 ($999 early bird price), and $2,549 ($2,449 early bird price).