Turner Classic Movies Adds Sexism and Racism Disclaimer Ahead of These Classic Films

The Turner Classic Movies channel (or TCM) is set to examine several classic films for "sexist and racist" content. According to the Daily Mail, those films include Breakfast at Tiffany's, Gone With the Wind, and My Fair Lady, amongst many others. These films will be re-examined in a new light for the network's Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror series.

Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror will feature panelists discussing the "troubling and problematic" aspects of these classic films, which were released from the 1920s to the 1960s. In addition to the aforementioned titles, the series will also take a look at Psycho, Stagecoach, The Jazz Singer, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and more. Prior to the start of these films, different hosts will hold introductions in which they speak about the cultural influences and contexts within the movies. Additionally, they will warn viewers about some of the content that will be seen in the films, including possibly upsetting moments that depict racism, sexism, or ignorance regarding the LGBTQ community. The Daily Mail pointed out that many of these films feature white actors in non-white roles, such as Mickey Rooney who played Mr. Yunioshi in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Jacqueline Stewart, a TCM host who will also be participating in this series, told the Associated Press about the network's decision, "We know millions of people love these films. We're not saying this is how you should feel about Psycho or this is how you should feel about Gone with the Wind." She added, "We're just trying to model ways of having longer and deeper conversations and not just cutting it off to 'I love this movie. I hate this movie.' There's so much space in between." This decision to air disclaimers ahead of several of these classic movies has been met with some criticism. However, Stewart explained that she is fully aware of this, and urged viewers to take this time to revisit these films from a new perspective.

"I grew up in a family of people who loved classic films. Now, how can you love these films if you know that there's going to be a maid or mammy that shows up?" Stewart said. "Well, I grew up around people who could still love the movie. You appreciate some parts of it. You critique other parts of it. That's something that one can do and it actually can enrich your experience of the film."