Taylor Swift Documentary ‘Miss Americana’ Coming to Netflix, Will Premiere at Sundance

Taylor Swift is headed to Sundance with Netflix. Today, the streaming service announced its upcoming documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will open the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23rd. There’s no word on exactly when it’ll be available to stream, though it was announced that it will premiere across the globe sometime in early 2020.

Billed as “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life,” Miss Americana is directed by Lana Wilson, who won an Emmy in 2013 for her work on the documentary After Tiller. Oscar winners Morgan Neville will produce alongside Christine O’Malley.

The documentary has been the source of some controversy of late, as Swift alleged that she was being blocked from performing her old songs for Miss Americana, as well as her recent performance at the AMAs. The issue came about this summer after Scooter Braun purchased Swift’s old label, Big Machine Records, which included a backlog of the popstar’s songs. Braun, along with his business partner Scott Borchetta, have said that if Swift were to perform these older songs, it would be considered a ‘re-recording,’ which she’s contractually forbidden from doing at the moment.

Last month, a representative for Swift claimed that Big Machine Records owes the singer a total of $7.9 million dollars in unpaid royalties over a period of several years.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Miss Americana isn’t Swift’s first foray with Netflix, as she announced on her birthday last year that the Reputation Stadium Tour would be available to stream on New Year’s Day. That doc chronicled her tour in support of her 2017 smash hit album Reputation, which also happened to be her last for Big Machine Records. The tour itself kicked off in May of 2018, and managed to beat out the Rolling Stones for highest-selling U.S. tour ever, bringing in a total haul of $266.1 million.

Speaking of last month’s AMAs, they proved to be a monumental night for the “Lover” singer, who managed to top 26 total wins, which replaced the former record holder, Michael Jackson, who had 24 total wins.