Taylor Sheridan’s First Movie In Years is Based on a Massively Popular Video Game

Taylor Sheridan is returning to the big screen for the first time in years—but his return to cinemas is something that no one could’ve seen coming.

As one of his last works with Paramount, Sheridan and his lifelong collaborator Peter Berg will turn the long-running first person shooter franchise Call of Duty into a feature film.

It’s a surprising move, but not a nonsensical one. Sheridan is one of Hollywood’s biggest names, known for his action franchises like Yellowstone, and Call of Duty is probably the biggest action franchise on Earth when it comes to video games. It’s A-list talent for an A-list series.

Sheridan and Berg have worked together countless times over the years. Most notably, in the film world, they worked on the neo-Western Hell or High Water—which was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for Sheridan. They also worked together on Sheridan’s critically acclaimed drama Wind River.

While Sheridan has plenty of experience bringing the military on-screen thanks to shows like Lioness: Special Ops, Berg is no slouch either, as he directed the critically acclaimed 2013 war drama Lone Survivor. He’s also an accomplished actor, and is responsible for creating the iconic sports drama Friday Night Lights.

There is currently no word on plot or casting for the Call of Duty movie, although it seems likely that Paramount will choose to adapt the beloved storyline from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series, which released during the franchise’s late-2000s heyday.

As mentioned, Sheridan is leaving his longtime partner Paramount for NBCUniversal, where he plans to create at least 20 shows for the corporation.