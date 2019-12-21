‘Glee’ Star Jane Lynch Stirs Outrage With ‘Wine Cave’ Post Defending Billionaires Amid Debate Criticism

Jane Lynch has found herself facing criticism after a recent defense of billionaires. Earlier today, the former host of Hollywood Game Night tweeted that billionaires “have as much right” to support and hold fundraisers for their candidates of choice. She called those who think otherwise “class warfare,” and tagged current presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom. Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren Thanks for listening everyone. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 20, 2019

The comment comes as a direct reaction to a photograph of South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, another democratic contender, attended a fundraiser held in a posh location in California’s Napa Valley. At the debate Thursday night Warren attacked Buttigieg over the fundraiser, which has become known as the ‘wine cave’ since Senator Bernie Sanders, another candidate, used images from the event as part of a fundraising email.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given that the issue of growing wealth inequality is an issue concerning many voters — and is a central issue of both Warren and Sanders’ campaigns — Lynch faced some serious blowback online as a result.

I don’t know Jane Lynch as a person, but happy to stipulate that she personally nice, a lovely person to be around. And I’ve really liked her onscreen in whatever I’ve seen her in. However. C’mon. (⬇️ more but not much) pic.twitter.com/HYhjrvU8Jn — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) December 21, 2019

Jane Lynch bravely reminding us that billionaires and waitresses have the same political power. Which is why celebrated waiter Michael Bloomberg is able to finance his own campaign. https://t.co/d1eDA42eRB — Negin Farsad (@NeginFarsad) December 21, 2019

Dear Jane Lynch, Waitresses in diners and plumbers in your bathroom are not using their money to buy our elections and stop real change. Billionaires in wine caves are. — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@ProudResister) December 21, 2019

Others pointed out that Lynch’s position was reminiscent of her character on Glee, the censorious Sue Sylvester. Though many who disagreed with her tweet were quick to defend her from the resulting pile-on.

Jane Lynch turning out to be the literal embodiment of every annoying, privileged white woman she’s ever played is yet another case of method acting gone wrong, in this essay I will- — twink persister (@twinkpersister) December 21, 2019

Never put down Jane lynch or sue Sylvester cuz they gave us this when we needed it the most pic.twitter.com/EcOzgLWoLi — Mo (@mosesjeans) December 21, 2019

Look it was a bad take, but Jane Lynch is a delightful person. I wish there was some kind of pile on limit for when good people make a bad tweet. — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 21, 2019

Lynch has a history of being outspoken on issues. The actor recently told NBC to “get their act together” in the wake of Gabrielle Union’s controversial firing from America’s Got Talent. She currently stars in the Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Sophie Lennon.