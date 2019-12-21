Celebrity

‘Glee’ Star Jane Lynch Stirs Outrage With ‘Wine Cave’ Post Defending Billionaires Amid Debate Criticism

Jane Lynch has found herself facing criticism after a recent defense of billionaires. Earlier […]

Jane Lynch has found herself facing criticism after a recent defense of billionaires. Earlier today, the former host of Hollywood Game Night tweeted that billionaires “have as much right” to support and hold fundraisers for their candidates of choice. She called those who think otherwise “class warfare,” and tagged current presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The comment comes as a direct reaction to a photograph of South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, another democratic contender, attended a fundraiser held in a posh location in California’s Napa Valley. At the debate Thursday night Warren attacked Buttigieg over the fundraiser, which has become known as the ‘wine cave’ since Senator Bernie Sanders, another candidate, used images from the event as part of a fundraising email.

Given that the issue of growing wealth inequality is an issue concerning many voters — and is a central issue of both Warren and Sanders’ campaigns — Lynch faced some serious blowback online as a result.

Others pointed out that Lynch’s position was reminiscent of her character on Glee, the censorious Sue Sylvester. Though many who disagreed with her tweet were quick to defend her from the resulting pile-on.

Lynch has a history of being outspoken on issues. The actor recently told NBC to “get their act together” in the wake of Gabrielle Union’s controversial firing from America’s Got Talent. She currently stars in the Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Sophie Lennon.

