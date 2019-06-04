Sylvester Stallone Teases New Look at ‘Rambo 5’ With ‘Man Cave’ Photo

Sylvester Stallone has teased a new look at the upcoming Rambo 5 with a “man cave” photo featuring a look at the character’s arsenal.

In the photo shared to his Instagram page, Stallone is seen wielding the iconic Rambo survival knife he’s known for.

Behind him on the wall is a rifle rack, holding about six different weapons that Rambo will likely utilize in the new film.

Little is known about Rambo 5 at this time, but it is said to feature the aging war veteran facing off against a Mexican cartel. There is also a rumor that this will be the final Rambo film — as some reports have suggested its full title may be Rambo 5: Last Blood — but Stallone does not appear to have confirmed that.

In addition to Stallone, Rambo 5 will reportedly co-star Paz Vega (Spanglish, The Spirit) and Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Snowfall, Resident Evil: Afterlife).

The first Rambo film was titled First Blood, and was released in 1982. The series has since gone on to spawn three other sequels, as well as video games, comic books, and even an animated series.

While speaking to Deadline in 2016, Stallone opened up about the franchise and shared why he felt audiences “connected so strongly” with it.

“I was lucky enough to come along at a time when there was an opportunity, a vacancy for that kind of hero. Every generation redefines the kind of heroes it chooses to celebrate,” he stated. “Today, it’s mainly these fantastic heroes like Spiderman, Ironman, Avengers. Back in the 50s and 60s, it was mainly through the westerns.”

“Then there was this valley. Burt Reynolds was doing mainly comedy and car films. So there was an opening for this isolated human being, the loner who puts honor first,” Stallone continued. “I wasn’t even aware of it, but when I go back and think about it, a lot of people that could identify with being isolated or ostracized or unappreciated by either their families or their government.”

“They chose to use this symbolically and I think Rambo became more of a symbol than an actual real person,” the actor went on to say. “Both films had one foot in reality, and there were POWs, returning Vets, Afghanistan, Burma, and we blurred those lines and somehow he became a character for the 80s and the early 90s. I don’t know if it would translate today but that character was a throwback, a reinterpretation of heroes of a certain time.”

“When I was a kid, it was Steve Reeves and Hercules, and the Westerns and gangster movies,” he added. “And then it became the lonely vet.”

Rambo 5 does not currently have an announced release date, but is expected sometime in 2019.