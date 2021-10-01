Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut Trailer, Premiere Date Released

The big director’s cut of Rocky IV will be released next month. This week a trailer for Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago The Ultimate Director’s Cut was released, which revealed that it will be in theatres for one night only on Nov. 11. The film will then be available on digital and on-demand on Nov. 12.

One of the biggest things the director’s cut of Rocky IV will have is 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage that Stallone added. The 75-year-old actor wrote directed and starred in the 1985 movie which grossed over $300 million. When Rocky IV hits theatres for one-night-only, Stallone will show a live Q&A in select Fathom locations nationwide along with a behind-the-scenes look at the film. Tickets are now on sale for the director’s cut of Rocky IV.

Stallone announced a director’s cut of Rocky IV was coming last year. “For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me,” Stallone wrote on Instagram. “So far it looks great. Soulful… Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain.” The fourth Rocky film was big considering it was the final appearance from Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) as he was killed by Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

“I had this Russian coach for my Russian language and he was from Moscow,” Lundgren said in 2018 via Screen Crush. “He had all this information about the athletes in the Soviet Union, how they’re being used by the system, how it’s very militaristic, they don’t have any power, they have to do what they’re told. We kind of built that into his backstory. I can’t remember exactly what it was, but there was something I had to prove to the establishment.

The film will be released one year before a new Rocky movie hit theatres – Creed III. It will be the first time Stallone won’t appear in a Rocky franchise film, as he announced the news in April. Creed III will star Michael B. Jordan who will also direct the film. He plays Adonis Creed, Apollo’s son, and starred in Creed and Creed II. When Creed III is released, there will be a total of nine movies in the Rocky franchise.