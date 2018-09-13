Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reveals Cryptic Video After Reportedly Leaving Role

Henry Cavill broke his silence on his exit from the role of Superman/Clark Kent in the DC Universe with a cryptic video.

The actor took to Instagram Wednesday evening to respond to the news he would no longer be appearing as Superman, without actually saying anything.

View this post on Instagram Today was exciting #Superman A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

“Today was exciting,” Cavill wrote on the caption along with the hashtag #Superman, posing with a Superman action figure and sporting a Krypton Lifting Team t-shirt.

The video comes hours after news broke that the actor would not reprise his role as Clark Kent, which he first played in 2013’s Man of Steel. The actor also reprised the role on 2016’s Batman v. Superman and 2017’s Justice League.

Though the reports have not been confirmed, Warner Bros. released a statement addressing the news that was almost as cryptic as Cavill’s response.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” the statement read.

News of Cavill being out of future Superman films came Wednesday morning, following a Hollywood Reporter story claiming after negotiations to have the actor reprise the role for a quick cameo on the upcoming superhero movie Shazam!, the negotiations broke down and closed the door on any other future Superman appearances.

The news also comes as reports say DC will shift focus to a Supergirl origin movie, which would have Superman, or Kal-El, as an infant in the new timeline.

The report also quoted a studio source that said Warner Bros. would likely not make another Superman movie for several years.

“Superman is like James Bond, and after a certain run you have to look at new actors,” a studio source told THR.

Cavill also recently was cast in the lead role for Netflix’s The Witcher, which made his availability for cameo appearances more difficult.

Cavill joins Ben Affleck on the list of stars from recent DC Superhero films to be sidelined after lackluster performances by the films in the box office. Affleck is reportedly not expected to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in an upcoming Batman standalone feature directed by Matt Reeves.

As for the other members of the most recent Justice League, Gal Gadot is still expected to reprise her role on Wonder Woman 1984, set to be released in November 2019. Jason Momoa will star in upcoming Aquaman movie coming in December, and Ezra Miller will still star in a Flash movie, which will reportedly begin filming in the first half of 2019.