‘Super Troopers 3’ Begins Production

Broken Lizard will soon head back to the big screen.

The comedy troupe known as Broken Lizard—Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske—have just begun filming a third Super Troopers, a sequel to the cult-classic comedy from 2002.

Super Troopers befuddled critics but delighted audiences upon its release, becoming an oft-quoted movie for the millennial generation. The film revolves around four Vermont state troopers who spend their time pulling over motorists to play pranks on them rather than enforcing traffic and speed laws. Brian Cox (Succession) appears as the unit’s commander, Captain John O’Hagen, who spends his time trying to whip his lazy subordinate officers into shape.

The film received a sequel in 2018, titled Super Troopers 2, which was financed by crowdfunding. The fundraising campaign reached its goal of $2 million in just under 24 hours, and was released by Fox Searchlight Pictures. Like the first, it received poor reviews, although it made $32 million on a $13 million budget.

The third film will add several well-known faces to the repertoire, like Oscar winner Nat Faxon, The Boys star Chace Crawford, and Saturday Night Live alum Andrew Dismukes.

“Broken Lizard has been part of the Searchlight family for over two decades, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for another entry in the Super Troopers saga,” Searchlight President Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. “Super Troopers has a way of making the absurd feel inevitable, and we can’t wait to bring audiences along on another adventure with these characters who leave a trail of joy and laughter, wherever their patrols may take them.”