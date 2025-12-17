Steven Spielberg’s Mysterious UFO Movie Finally Has a Title and a Trailer

After years of speculation and mystery, we finally know a bit about Steven Spielberg’s new sci-fi thriller.

Titled Disclosure Day, the film stars Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) as a weather reporter for a Kansas City news station and Josh O’Connor (Wake Up Dead Man) as a man who successfully made contact with aliens and wants to expose it to the world. It will release June 12, 2026.

Shortly after Spielberg released the semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans in 2022 to the tune of seven Oscar nominations, rumors swirled that he was returning to the sort of science-fiction summer blockbuster that made him famous, like Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., War of the Worlds, and Jurassic Park.

Later on in 2024, there was an announcement that he was working on a UFO-related film, but subsequent details have been very scarce and almost expected: longtime collaborator John Williams will come out of retirement to compose the score, fellow longtime collaborator David Koepp will write the script—nothing out of the ordinary for Spielberg.

Over time, cast members began to leak: Emily Blunt was first, followed by Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell. Finally, O’Connor revealed in an interview last year that Spielberg offered him the role of the male lead without even auditioning.

There’s still not much to go on regarding plot details for the film, other than what can be extracted from the film’s just-released trailer. You can watch that trailer below.