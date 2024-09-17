Colman Domingo in Talks for Upcoming Steven Spielberg Movie

Actor and writer Colman Domingo is in talks to join Steven Spielberg's mysterious upcoming blockbuster, according to a report by Deadline. Insiders said that Domingo is under consideration to join stars Emily Blunt, Colin Firth and Eve Hewson. The movie is set to premiere on May 15, 2026.

Sources close to the production said that Domingo is close to being cast in Spielberg's upcoming movie, which is being kept as secretive as possible. Universal and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment had no comment for the report. The plot details are being jealously guarded, but Spielberg himself reportedly wrote the story while his long-time collaborator David Koepp is writing the script.

Despite the lack of information on this project, it is already gaining a lot of attention because it is Spielberg's first major project as director in several years. It also has a release date right in the "summer tentpole film" part of the calendar. Spielberg is often credited with creating the summer blockbuster as we know it today, and with the film industry evolving rapidly through streaming and other changes, his return to this timeslot could be significant.

This would not be Domingo's first time working with Spielberg. He played Private Harold Green in the 2012 historical biopic Lincoln, but much of Domingo's most prominent work has happened since then. The actor was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the Netflix original film Rustin this year, and has gained a steady following through shows like HBO's Euphoria and AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. He is reportedly getting award show buzz already for his performance in Sing Sing.

Spielberg's most recent outing as director was The Fabelmans in 2022, but fans seem to be expecting something different from this untitled 2026 project. They note that he and Koepp have worked together on some of their most commercially successful projects, including the first two Jurassic Park movies, the 2005 War of the Worlds adaptation and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That, combined with the slated release date, indicates that they may be working on a crowd-pleaser here, but it's hard to say how a Spielberg-style blockbuster will perform in today's era of decreased theater attendance, where the emphasis often falls on franchise recognition.