93-Year-Old Hollywood Icon Re-Emerges for Steven Spielberg’s Next Movie

The reports of John Williams’ demise are greatly exaggerated.

After the legendary composer announced his retirement when he completed the score on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it’s been revealed that the music icon has re-emerged for Steven Spielberg’s next film, an untitled alien adventure.

At the Julliard School of Music, president Damian Woetzel confirmed Williams’ involvement in the film during an event celebrating his career, titled ‘John Williams – A Composer’s Life: A Night of Stories and Music.’

“John Williams, who is in Los Angeles doing what he does… is working with Steven Spielberg on the next movie. And that is something to be happy about,” Woetzel said at the event.

It will be the thirtieth collaboration between Spielberg and Williams, a partnership that started all the way back in 1974 with The Sugarland Express and then progressed with iconic hits like Jurassic Park, Jaws, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, in addition to award-winning films like as Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List, and Lincoln.

After finishing the score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was the first Indiana Jones not to be directed by Spielberg, Williams said in 2022 that he’d retire.

“Harrison Ford — who’s quite a bit younger than I am — has announced [it] will be his last film.” Williams said. “So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

Williams later reneged on the statement in 2023, telling the Times UK that “I don’t care much for grand pronunciamentos, statements that are firm and finished and surrounded by closed doors. If I made one without putting it in context then I withdraw it.”

Not much of anything is known about Spielberg’s next adventure, other than the fact that it has to do with UFOs. Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson star, while frequent Spielberg collaborator David Koepp (who worked on Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds, among many others) will write the script. It is set to release next June.