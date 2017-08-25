Stephen King’s ‘It’ Reboot Gets Official Rating

Fans often complain about PG-13 horror films, as they never have room within the rating to dive into the real terror in the story. Luckily, fans of Stephen King’s creepy clown-thriller won’t have to worry about that.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the MPAA has officially decided to give the It reboot movie an R-rating.

As always, these ratings come with a description of why the MPAA chose what they did. It has been rated R for “violence/horror, bloody images, and for language.”

The original It movie, starring Tim Curry, was released on television, so there wasn’t much freedom involved. The creators could adapt the story faithfully, but there was only so much violence or horror it could contain.

This time around, director Andres Muschietti didn’t hold anything back. In order to capture the true essence of the book, and to make the film as creepy as humanly possible, Muschietti went with a much darker take on the film.

The storyline revolves around a group of young kids in Derry, Maine who come face-to-face with their worst fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

The cast of It includes: Bill Skarsgård, Javier Botet, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague, and Logan Thompson.

The adapted screenplay was penned by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga, and Gary Dauberman. The producers on the film include Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti, with Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.

Be sure to check out It when the movie hits theaters on September 8, 2017.

