New ‘It’ TV Spot Offers Glimpse at Iconic Character

Unquestionably, the most memorable character in Stephen King‘s It would be Pennywise the clown, but for those familiar with the story, you know that “It” takes on many more forms throughout the story. In a new TV spot for the film, we get to catch a glimpse of another potential form of It, which is the leper that lives at 29 Neibolt Street.

The leper appears at around the 0:20 mark in the TV spot above, grasping a grate with its diseased fingers.

What makes this reveal so interesting is that It first presents itself to Eddie Kaspbrak in this form, alternating between appearing as a leperous transient and as Pennywise the clown. After telling the rest of the Losers’ Club about this encounter, they decide that this could potentially be the monster’s lair, returning to confront It once and for all. From there, the Losers’ Club follows the being into the nearby sewer, which is where they have their first confrontation with Pennywise.

The storyline revolves around a group of young kids in Derry, Maine who come face-to-face with their worst fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. The cast of IT includes: Bill Skarsgård, Javier Botet, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague and Logan Thompson.

In the original 1990 mini-series adaptation of the novel, the production value was relatively low, so the live-action appearance of some of the events of the novel couldn’t be depicted as vividly as a reader’s imagination. From the various fantastical elements to the special effects, a made-for-TV mini-series hasn’t held up in the last 27 years, something which the new adaptation aims to change.

The new incarnation of the film is set to be so stunning, in fact, that it was recently announced that it would receive an IMAX release, which are typically reserved for comic book blockbusters or sci-fi spectacles.

It hits theaters on September 8.