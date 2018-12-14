Jennifer Garner to Reunite With ‘Alias’ Creator J.J Abrams for New Apple Series

Alias team Jennifer Garner and J.J. Abrams are reuniting for a limited series for Apple, titled My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

The series is based on the 2017 memoir by Amy Silverstein, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Silverstein’s book, a sequel to her 2007 memoir Sick Girl, examines the “power of friendship and the resilience of the human spirit” through the women who supported Silverstein when she was waiting for another life-saving heart transplant, according to the publisher’s synopsis.

The project will require a large cast, since nine women put their lives on hold to support Silverstein 26 years after her first heart transplant. The women all knew Silverstein during different periods of her life, but they were united by their friendship they have with her.

Abrams will be an executive producer on the series, with Karen Corner (One True Thing) writing. Croner and Silverstein are also executive producers, along with Westworld‘s Ben Stephenson.

Garner and Abrams first worked together on the 2001-2006 ABC series Alias, which earned Garner a Golden Globe in 2002 and four Emmy nominations. She also appeared on Abrams and Matt Reeves’ Felicity. She recently returned to television for HBO’s Camping, created by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

While Alias fans might be disappointed that Garner and Abrams are not immediately reuniting for a reboot, Garner said in October there is one in the works.

“I’ve heard that there’s an Alias reboot happening, but no one’s talked to me about it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn’t have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry. But I can’t imagine it being that serious yet because I haven’t heard anything about it at all.”

As for returning to television after focusing almost exclusively on movies for a decade, Garner said she never had anything against working on television. Camping was just an offer she received and said yes.

“I’ve never thought of returning to TV as some huge thing, so it wasn’t a barrier to me that I had to get over,” Garner told THR. “It was a job. And it was shot in L.A., and the words were genius, and Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham were a pair that anyone would be so lucky to work with. And once I was in the process of saying yes, it just kept getting better and better. As David [Tennant, who plays Garner’s character’s husband] came on and Juliette Lewis came on and Ione Skye came on, the pot just got sweeter.”

Camping ran eight episodes and finished up on Dec. 2. HBO has yet to determine the show’s future.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images