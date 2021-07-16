'Space Jam: A New Legacy': Social Media Gives Praise to LeBron James Film

Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in theatres and HBO Max on Friday, and fans have their thoughts. While critics have not been too kind on the movie, social media seems to really enjoy the mix of LeBron James and the Looney Tunes characters. The cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy was really impressed with James' performance and work ethic.

"I think he knew that carrying a film is a big deal and a big responsibility and of course he's used to carrying and use to being a leader and he brought that, he brought that to the film, and he was ready, 110 percent prepared," Sonequa Martin-Green who plays James' wife in the movie told PopCulture.com. Along with working with the live actors, James also got to work with voice actor Eric Bauza in the studio since he turns into a cartoon.

"Intimidating at first, but the handshake was like this," Bauza said to PopCulture while holding one of his hands very close to the camera while the other one was back. "Like this is my hand in his. I took a picture with him, and it looked like I was standing in a pothole. He's larger than life in person and on the big screen, but genuinely a nice guy, couldn't have met a more passionate guy about this film. Everything he carries on the court, he takes with him to work on the set and in the booth for sure." Here's a look at social media giving its review of Space Jam: A New Legacy.