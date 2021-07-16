'Space Jam: A New Legacy': Social Media Gives Praise to LeBron James Film
Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in theatres and HBO Max on Friday, and fans have their thoughts. While critics have not been too kind on the movie, social media seems to really enjoy the mix of LeBron James and the Looney Tunes characters. The cast of Space Jam: A New Legacy was really impressed with James' performance and work ethic.
"I think he knew that carrying a film is a big deal and a big responsibility and of course he's used to carrying and use to being a leader and he brought that, he brought that to the film, and he was ready, 110 percent prepared," Sonequa Martin-Green who plays James' wife in the movie told PopCulture.com. Along with working with the live actors, James also got to work with voice actor Eric Bauza in the studio since he turns into a cartoon.
"Intimidating at first, but the handshake was like this," Bauza said to PopCulture while holding one of his hands very close to the camera while the other one was back. "Like this is my hand in his. I took a picture with him, and it looked like I was standing in a pothole. He's larger than life in person and on the big screen, but genuinely a nice guy, couldn't have met a more passionate guy about this film. Everything he carries on the court, he takes with him to work on the set and in the booth for sure." Here's a look at social media giving its review of Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Enough time has passed. I said what I said #SpaceJamMovie #SpaceJam2 #SpaceJamANewLegacy pic.twitter.com/dCEKezEGQn— Me2 (@ViewsClassic) July 16, 2021
One fan wrote: "A new legacy is a better movie, but the original will always be the best due to nostalgia." Of course, the original featured Michael Jordan as the star.
After seeing #SpaceJamANewLegacy , I can say that it did what it set out t do, it was a fun popcorn flick, I really enjoyed the movie, so all those critics can kiss my butt, 10/10 pic.twitter.com/j5x6EZBK0V— Jeffrey (@WakkoKing) July 16, 2021
One fan is more than ready to watch the new movie. The person wrote: "I'm definitely going watch it later on HBO Max when I get back from work."
#SpaceJamANewLegacy is the greatest movie ever made.— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 16, 2021
Harrison Faigen added: "Was it a silly kids movie? Absolutely. Was I expecting a Tarantino film or something? No. It was LeBron acting like a corny dad with the Looney Tunes and a bunch of CGI NBA monsters. It was perfect."
#SpaceJamANewLegacy was a real fun time. The original is still too nostalgic to be topped but this sequel is a good movie for the kids of this generation. Some people may hate it for that but honestly, beautiful animation and just classic looney toons is all I could ask for pic.twitter.com/zyQ3TXa7AM— ImpressiveButt (@GottaGoFast1998) July 16, 2021
One thing to note about Space Jam: A New Legacy is the movie was made for this generation of kids and not for the ones who grew up in the 1990s. And that's one of the reasons why this social media user is a big fan of the movie.
#SpaceJamANewLegacy is a fun, little-too-long movie. Good laughs for all ages.@KingJames has fun with it. @DonCheadle is a terrific villain. Filled with pieces of WB fan service for movie/tv fans, more if you’re an NBA fan who remembers big moments.
It’s a fun, silly movie. pic.twitter.com/qVxs9cta7n— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 13, 2021
Brandon Davis of our sister site Comicbook.com also enjoyed Space Jam: A New Legacy. He loved the cameo appearances from other WB franchises and also enjoyed Don Cheadle as a villain.
Seeing Rick and Morty in #SpaceJamANewLegacy is pretty hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/d8TohAsNXZ— -_- 120⚡️ (@TheMarvelous__) July 16, 2021
Speaking of cameos, Rick and Morty are in a scene of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which had fans buzzing. One person wrote: "Honestly my favorite cameo in the movie."
Just saw Space Jam a New Legacy here on my country and WOW!! I had such a great time watching this movie. The Looney Tunes actually feel like themselves, the visuals for the movie were beautiful and overall it was a fun movie #SpaceJam2 #SpaceJamANewLegacy #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/sBtQrBKdeQ— DanielVddc (@daniel_vddc) July 15, 2021
One person replied: "Hope you liked it I was planning to see it tonight It don't matter what they say about the movie so Screw the critics."