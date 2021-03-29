'Space Jam 2' Character Posters Show LeBron James' Tune Squad Ready to Ball

The sequel to Space Jam will be here in less than four months, and Warner Bros. is ready. On Monday, the official Twitter account for Space Jam: A New Legacy revealed several posters that showed LeBron James and the Tune Squad ready for action. And when talking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month, James revealed what the 1996 film Space Jam meant to him. "Just growing up and loving the NBA, and obviously loving Michael Jordan, and loving the Looney Tunes, it was an automatic and a very organic blend between the two worlds," James said. "And it was fun to see what MJ and Bugs and Taz and all those great toons were able to go through in that first movie. It was pretty cool, man, as a kid, wanting to see inspiration from movies and from people that you look up to, and people that you watch on a day-to-day basis. So it definitely had a big part of my childhood." Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theatres on July 16 and will also start streaming on HBO Max the same day here's a look at the eight different posters of the new Warner Bros. movie.

LeBron James Here's a look at James with Bugs Bunny's ears in the front. James will try to lead the Tune Squad to a big win in the new film. And he has championship experience as he's won four NBA titles with three different teams.

Bugs Bunny Bugs Bunny led the Tune Squad to a win in 1996 and is hoping to do the same in 2021. One of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time, Bugs Bunny made his debut in 1938 and has been causing havoc ever since.

Lola Bunny Lola Bunny is one of the newer Looney Tunes characters, making her debut in Space Jam in 1996. Over the last 25 years, Lola Bunny has appeared in various Looney Tunes shows and shorts and has been voiced by different actresses including Kristen Wiig.

Tweety Tweety made his debut in 1941 and was voiced by Mel Blanc until his death in 1989. The canary is known for making Sylvester's life miserable and looks to be a menace in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Daffy Duck 1937 is when Daffy Duck was born and was always seen with Bugs Bunny. Back in 2002. TV Guide ranked Daffy Duck as the 14th greatest cartoon character of all time. He beat out Mickey Mouse (No. 19) and Popeye (No. 20).

Road Runner Road Runner doesn't talk, but his actions speak way louder than any words. One of the fastest characters in cartoon history, Road Runner made his debut in 1949 with Wile E. Coyote. And no matter how hard he tried, Wile E. Coyote could never catch Road Runner.

Speedy Gonzales If the Road Runner is the fastest cartoon character, then Speedy Gonzales is not far behind. The lovable mouse made his debut in 1955, and there have been 46 theatrical shorts made either starring or featuring him.