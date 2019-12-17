Eagle-Eye ‘Sound of Music’ Fan Spots Julie Andrews Tripping in Scene During Sunday Airing

Fans are revisiting an important moment from The Sound of Music after it aired on Sunday night. The classic movie is a lot different from the kinds of blockbusters we see today, in its creation and execution. Fans feel that Julie Andrews‘ performance shows a vulnerable moment that never would have made the final cut these days.

The Sound of Music was made in 1965, and it shows. The classic musical stars Andrews as the ecstatic Maria von Trapp, who dances her way down the road in the song “I Have Confidence.”

“One thing I love about this song is that Julie actually does trip, and has the confidence to keep going,” one fan tweeted on Sunday. “The fact that it’s left in the film is fantastic!”

Andrews does seem to genuinely stumble shortly after passing through the gate, though it is forgivable considering the show she is putting on. The actress is simultaneously acting, singing and dancing, all while carrying an arm-load of bags and wearing an over-sized costume. In the course of this scene, she covers a great deal of distance that would have been difficult enough even if she were not belting out a song.

In addition to Andrews, The Sound of Music starred Christopher Plummer as Captain George von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as Baroness Elsa Schraeder, Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler, Charmian Carr as Liesl von Trapp, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich von Trapp, Heather Menzies as Louisa von Trapp, Duane Chase as Kurt von Trapp, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta von Trapp, Debbie Turner as Marta von Trapp and Kym Karath as Gretl von Trapp.

The movie is based on the real-life von Trapp family, who escaped Nazi Germany near the beginning of World War II, in 1938. It began as a an inspirational musical that was committed to film years later, and has endured through the decades.

The Sound of Music aired on Sunday night on ABC, as a part of TV networks’ family-friendly holiday season programming. The classic is not scheduled to air again for the rest of the month, though it is available to stream on Disney+.

The new streaming service will likely be a staple of family gatherings this holiday season thanks to its deep catalogue of family-friendly classics. From decades-old movies and specials to recent Christmas blockbusters, it is sure to have something for every low-key party this year.

Disney+ had a massive launch last month, using its collection of intellectual property to shoulder its way into the crowded streaming market. Between classic Disney IP, 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, it is shaping up to be a juggernaut already. You can watch The Sound of Music and other family classics there now.