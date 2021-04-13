'Soul Surfer' Cast: Where Are They Now

In 2011, the film Soul Surfer arrived in theaters. The biopic told the story of surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm in a shark attack. Despite being only 13 years old at the time, she remains calm and sets out to relearn how to do everything in her life, including surfing. The film had a fairly low budget, an estimated $18 million, but it grossed over $43 million in the United States. Soul Surfer featured several big names that helped tell Hamilton's story. Country superstar Carrie Underwood headlined the list, but multiple others joined her for the inspirational tale. Some have continued to work steadily while others have only been featured in a small number of projects. Here is where the main cast is as of 2021.

Carrie Underwood (Photo: Getty Images) Underwood, who portrayed Sarah Hill in Soul Surfer, hasn't been a steady presence on TV or the big screen in terms of acting. However, she has continued to be one of the biggest stars in country music. Her latest release, a gospel album called "My Savior," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts for the week of April 10.

AnnaSophia Robb (Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty) AnnaSophia Robb, who played Hamilton in Soul Surfer, has continued to find steady work since the 2011 film. She has appeared in several films and TV series, including The Carrie Diaries, Mercy Street, and The Expecting. She is currently attached to a film called Lansky and a series called Dr. Death.

Helen Hunt (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Helen Hunt has enjoyed a prolific career both prior to and after portraying Hamilton's mother. She was in 174 episodes of Mad About You, as well as the film The Miracle Season. Hunt is currently attached to several projects, a list that includes Blindspotting, A Patriot, and Delfino's Journey. Two of these projects are currently in pre-production.

Chris Brochu (Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for Mattel UCLA Children's Hospital) Chris Brochu has continued to work steadily since portraying Timmy Hamilton. He had a recurring role on The Vampire Diaries, as well as minor roles in Melissa & Joey and Notorious. Brochu most recently appeared on The Rookie and completed work on XCII.

Ross Thomas (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty) Of the main cast members in Soul Surfer, Ross Thomas has not worked as frequently since portraying Noah Hamilton. He appeared in the films Pop Star, Abducted, and Underground. Thomas' most recent project was 2017's Holden On, but he has continued to work in a different manner. He is a correspondent for NBC's California Live and has learned how to play polo and handle birds of prey.

Dennis Quaid (Photo: Desiree Navarro / Contributor, Getty) Similar to Hunt, Dennis Quaid has been a mainstay in Hollywood. Since joining the cast of Soul Surfer, he has starred in the TV series Vegas and multiple films. The list includes A Dog's Purpose, Midway, Merry Happy Whatever, and Born a Champion. Quaid is currently filming Reagan, a film in which he portrays the former President of the United States.