'Sons of Anarchy' Alum Ron Perlman to Star in Seductive Horror Thriller

Ron Perlman is joining forces with Rosanna Arquette for Succubus, a new horror thriller written and directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna. Perlman starred on Sons of Anarchy as Clarence "Clay" Morrow and is a two-time Emmy nominee for his work on Beauty and the Beast. Succubus will be Hanna's follow-up to his upcoming bicycling drama Hard Miles.

Succubus centers on a new father whose marriage breaks up. He matches with a mysterious young woman on a dating app, and her powers of seduction and manipulation get him in a jam. He finds himself in the middle of a mystery more horrifying than he could imagine. The main cast will also feature Brendan Bradley, Rachel Cook, Olivia Applegate, Derek Smith, Emily Kincaid, and Finley Rose Slater, reports Deadline.

The movie will be produced by Shout! Studios and Convoke Media, with Shout! handling distribution in North America. Todd Slater of Convoke Media, Ari Novak, and Anna Elizabeth James are the producers. The executive producers include John Rhodes, Jennifer Ambrose, and Braden Duemmler. BondIt Media Capital added financing.

"Succubus is a first-and-foremost a wild and brazen mystery-horror film about the most terrifying series of events that could ever befall a guy who let his nether regions do the thinking for him," Hanna said of his new movie. "But beyond the body horror, which is ample, it also comments on the very real vampire that's sucking us all dry – our screens. As our hero is drawn by an online siren into her dark yet enticing world, he's forced to face all he's left behind, his whole real, meaningful life beyond the glowing rectangle he keeps in his pocket, and try to find a way back to it."

Perlman is one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood today, with over 260 credits to his name. He recently starred in Rian Johnson's acclaimed Peacock series Poker Face, opposite Natasha Lyonne. He also reunited with frequent collaborator Guillermo del Toro to voice a character in the Oscar-winning Netflix animated film Pinocchio. Perlman voices Optimus Primal in Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which opens on June 9. His other upcoming projects include Joe Baby with Harvey Keitel; Thug with Liam Neeson; Doug Liman's The Instigators with Matt Damon; and The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage.

Arquette has an Emmy nomination for her role in the 1983 made-for-TV movie The Executioner's Song and a Golden Globe nod for Desperately Seeking Susan. Her other credits include Pulp Fiction, The Whole Nine Yards, The L Word: Generation Q, Ratched, Ray Donovan, and Peacock's Paul T. Goldman. Hanna rose the ranks in Hollywood as an editor and recently directed Matthew Modine and Sean Astin in Hard Miles, which hits theaters next year.