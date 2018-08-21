‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Reveals Premise of Film He Wants to Write and Direct

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed the premise of a film he wants to write and direct someday.

Speaking to Collider, Hunnam shared the concept, saying that it “is a tiny little love story, set in the north of England.”

“I’ve always said the film that I want to write, which I haven’t written yet because it’s been a long incubation period, but it’s a project that I would love to do, there’s just been no money,” he explained.

Hunnam then added that he has “always dreamt” that his Sons of Anarchy co-star Tommy Flanagan “would star in” it, “if I ever got my act together to direct that film.”

“That’s always been the dream,” he went on to say. “He’s definitely one of the tribe members of my little creative team.”

Coincidentally, Hunnam and Flanagan recently worked together again on the new film Papillon, which is based on the true story of French convict Henri Charrière (played by Hunnam) who was wrongfully convicted of murder and sent to a penal colony. While there, he befriended a counterfeiter named Louis Dega (played by Rami Malek) and together they forged an alliance hellbent on escaping.

Hunnam also spoke with the outlet about the film, specifically adressing what it was like to shoot and how he felt afterwards. “To me, it’s just all about the process, about how I spend my time, and if I feel nourished, day-to-day,” he said. “I was born a bit of an existential f—, so I think, as we all do, that there’s an enormous amount of suffering involved in the human experience.”

“You’ve got to figure out a way to balance the scale. When I’m working on something that I’m really excited and passionate about, I just feel deeply fulfilled. It’s why I don’t ever really like to watch a film after,” Hunnam added. “I like the experience to exist in a pure way, in my mind. Watching a film breaks that spell because I look at it from the outside, as opposed to having the experience of it from the inside.”

The actor also revealed that the only time he has ever “really enjoyed” watching something he was in was the film The Lost City of Z, though it was somewhat of a short lived excitement.

“I watched it twice, [which was a mistake]. I got greedy,” he confessed. “I had such a lovely time when I watched it the first time, and then I watched it the second time, and it was the wrong environment.”

While fans will likely be waiting a while for Hunnam to make his own film, they can still catch him in Papillon when it opens in theaters on Friday, August 24.