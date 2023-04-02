'Sonic the Hedgehog 3': Ben Schwartz Addresses Concerns Jim Carrey Won't Return

There are a lot of questions up in the air about another sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog films, including Jim Carrey's participation. After the successful release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 last year, Carrey announced his plans to retire from the film industry. Sonic star Ben Schwartz hopes that Carrey will return for a third movie – along with other cast members as well.

Schwartz was asked about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Saturday night at a screening of Renfield. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I know that Jim Carrey did some interviews, and he's – they're not sure if he's coming back. My hope is that we all get to come back and we all get to do another one. That is my hope of all hopes, because I love that franchise so much, and I love the fans, and I love all the stuff we've made. So, my hope is that we all get to do this third one, and it'll be the best time."

Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) is really hoping that Jim Carrey comes back for #SonicTheHedgehog 3 pic.twitter.com/w36oUshbIW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 2, 2023

Schwartz stressed the question of who would return for Sonic 3, as very few details on the project have been set in stone so far. In February of 2022, Paramount Pictures and Sega of America announced plans for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 with Schwartz reprising his role as Sonic and writers Pat Casey, Josh Miller and John Whittington working on the script. Other cast members have not been confirmed including James Marsden as Tom, Tika Sumpter as Maddie and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails.

There is also the question of Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna. Knuckles made his debut in Sonic 2 and immediately earned himself a spinoff. a streaming series about Knuckles is expected to premiere this year on Paramount+. While that would expand the franchise overall if might limit Elba's participation in future movies.

Moreover, many fans are worried that Carrey's retirement could jeopardize the franchise as a whole. In April of 2022, producers Neal Moritz and Toby Ascher said that they would recast Carrey's role of Dr. Robotnik if they needed to, but they hoped to entice him to return at least one more time. While this is just speculation, plenty of fans on Reddit and Twitter have noted that losing an A-lister like Carrey could scare the studios into dropping this project altogether.

Carrey mentioned his retirement aspirations in April of 2022. He told Access Hollywood: "I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough." When asked if the retirement would be permanent with no exceptions, he said: "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is slated for release on Dec. 20, 2024. The Knuckles spinoff is expected sometime this year on Paramount+. Carrey has not elaborated on his retirement plans so far.