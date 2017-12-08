Social Media Hates the Trailer for ‘Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom’

After the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer was released during Thursday Night Football, the internet wasn’t completely thrilled with the result. People took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

The new film picks up after the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, and finds Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) heading back to Isla Nublar. There’s a volcano about to explode on the island and Claire wants to save the dinosaurs from going extinct again. It’s not clear why, since the dinosaurs tried to kill everyone, after all.

I just watched the Jurassic World 2 trailer. It looks…. kind of terrible. — Nathan Deal (@NattyD13) December 8, 2017

Not even Jeff Goldblum’s return to the franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm impressed audiences.

So I watched the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer pic.twitter.com/mv9y9BjlD7 — ‘Tis the Steven (@StevenCrampton) December 8, 2017



One person complained that the trailer was full of spoilers. We can put together the entire plot from the 2-minute and 26-second trailer.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer was a bit too spoilery for my taste. — Oliver Thulin (@OliverThulin) December 8, 2017



Maybe this is actually the sequel to Disney’s Dinosaur?

After watching the trailer for Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom I can definitely see where the writers got their inspiration from… pic.twitter.com/0aEj9OnLEI — Titan Butthole (@TitanButtHole) December 8, 2017



But despite how awful the movie is, some people who love dinosaurs will still be there on opening day.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom looks terrible and I will be there opening night — Russell (@RussellFalcon) December 8, 2017



Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Well the new Jurassic World movie looks like it has a stupid plot. Oh well, dinosaurs i guess — Jim Stanish (@JimStanish19) December 8, 2017



The number one thing I’m most excited about in the new Jurassic World movie is Jeff Goldblum — El 🌸 (@el_1998_) December 8, 2017



All. The. Dinosaurs. Low key, this looks awful. Straight up, I’m going to need to see this in the theater. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Debuts First Trailer https://t.co/f1lvPkCiX3 — Gloria Panzera (@GMPizzle) December 8, 2017



That Jurassic World trailer was…very underwhelming — Pat Callan (@PatCallan1) December 8, 2017



Okay, the Jurassic World 2 trailer isn’t the best assembled trailer I’ve ever seen, but I’m there day one anyway. But I need more Dr. Ian Malcolm. Lots more. — Merry Chuckmas (@SmarmyJerkface) December 8, 2017

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom looks terrible and stupid and dumb and I am absolutely going to see it at least twice in the theater. — nate who is wrong (@WriteMyWrong) December 8, 2017



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22.