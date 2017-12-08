Movies

Social Media Hates the Trailer for ‘Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom’

After the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer was released during Thursday Night Football, the […]

By

After the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer was released during Thursday Night Football, the internet wasn’t completely thrilled with the result. People took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

The new film picks up after the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, and finds Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) heading back to Isla Nublar. There’s a volcano about to explode on the island and Claire wants to save the dinosaurs from going extinct again. It’s not clear why, since the dinosaurs tried to kill everyone, after all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not even Jeff Goldblum’s return to the franchise as Dr. Ian Malcolm impressed audiences.

One person complained that the trailer was full of spoilers. We can put together the entire plot from the 2-minute and 26-second trailer.

Maybe this is actually the sequel to Disney’s Dinosaur?

But despite how awful the movie is, some people who love dinosaurs will still be there on opening day.

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens on June 22.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts