Social Media Demands Gordon Ramsay Be Cast as Angry Chef in ‘Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey was recently cast as Ariel in the live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and social media has a few other ideas about who should join Bailey in the upcoming film.

According to Twitter, Gordon Ramsay would be the perfect choice to play Chef Louis, the angry French chef who terrorizes Sebastian the crab, namely because Ramsay is known on television as an angry chef (except when he’s working with kids) who has a habit of terrorizing the contestants on his various shows. He also loves seafood, which is important.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This tweet, which has since gone viral, started the craze and raked in a number of likes, retweets and colorful responses.

okay, hear me out, Gordon Ramsay as Prince Eric’s angry French chef, Louis pic.twitter.com/wlayHtq4iX — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕭𝖚𝖗𝖐𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖙 (@gothjackieburk) July 6, 2019

People clearly loved the idea.

THIS MUST HAPPEN I WILL BE MAD IF NOT- — 🌺 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝔀𝓷 🌺 (@shawn_weirdo) July 6, 2019

Can…can this actually be a thing, please? — Ash 🇨🇺 (@twentyseevn) July 6, 2019

if they don’t cast him we riot — wade wilson lovebot 💗 (@hgvbfj) July 6, 2019

Some declared the casting process done and dusted.

We are no longer accepting new submissions for the part of Chef Louis. We already have the perfect man. — ˗ˏˋ 𝚑 𝚊 𝚗 ˎˊ˗ (@hannahmgore) July 6, 2019

Actually I have no idea who else could play such a ground breaking role. — Sidney ♡w♡ (@evang3luhan) July 6, 2019

I DONT NEED TO SEE ANYONE ELSE THIS IS IT I REFUSE ANYONE ELSE — Mikayla Dennis (@MikaylaD2020) July 6, 2019

Others imagined what Ramsey’s lines might be if he were to step into the part.

“OH YOU FU**ING DONKEY! ITS RUNNING ACROSS THE COUNTER!!! LOOKATIT! THIS CRAB IS RAW! IF IT WERE ANY RAWER I’D BE PREGNANT!” — Gahshinna Bitch (@akoniingles) July 7, 2019

“Le poisson is FUCKING RAW” — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕭𝖚𝖗𝖐𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖙 (@gothjackieburk) July 7, 2019

If he doesn’t wedge Sebastian between two pieces of a bread and make him call himself and idiot sandwich I’m calling the police pic.twitter.com/hIlEY3mtqa — 👽Experiment 62THICK👽 (@KaLeeBunny) July 7, 2019

Ramsay’s casting suggestion follows Twitter’s conviction that fellow chef Guy Fieri would be perfect for the role of Ursula the sea witch. Fieri responded to that suggestion on Saturday, tweeting lyrics to the song “Under the Sea” from the musical film.

We got no troubles 🦞

Life is the bubbles 🐡

Under the sea 🐠 https://t.co/SlepakSULp — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 6, 2019

Other more substantial casting rumors include reports of actor Jacob Tremblay in talks to play Flounder, Ariel’s aquatic sidekick. The Hollywood Reporter shares that Awkwafina is in talks to play Scuttle the seagull and Melissa McCarthy, not Guy Fieri, is in talks for the role of Ursula.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris