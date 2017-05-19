First Slenderman Movie Photo Revealed

The first promo image for the Slenderman movie is here, and this eerie photo sets the tone for what will likely be a terrifyingly haunting film.

The creepy shot shows a line of trees in a foggy area that looks like the exact location of your nightmares. The picture gives the title of the movie, Slenderman, with a note that the film is looking to premiere in Spring of 2018.

The feature film reportedly “revolves around a tall, thin horrifying figure with unnaturally long arms and a featureless fact, who is reputed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of countless children and teens.”

Slenderman is a supernatural character that originated as an Internet meme created on the Something Awful forums back in 2009. The creature is the creation of Eric Knudsen, an image he doctored while entering a Photoshop contest on the website to “paranormalize” a real-life picture.

The Slenderman became massively popular on the Internet and was the inspiration for real-life crimes committed by two pre-teen girls in Wisconsin named Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier.

Geyser and Weier lured a female classmate into the woods and stabbed her 19 times. The purpose behind the attack was because the two wanted to catch the eye of the “Slenderman.”

The story of the attempted murder in the name of the “Slenderman” has already been the subject of an HBO documentary. A People staff writer Elaine Aradillas – who has been covering the Slenderman crimes since the beginning – interviewed Weier and Geyser’s parents. What she found most shocking was the Weier and Geyser seemed to be completely normal young girls that were essentially brainwashed by an Internet creation.

“I think what people are going to find out is how normal the parents are, and how normal their life was, and how typical they were as 12-year-old girls,” Aradillas said.

“While again these [the girls’ parents] were normal parents, they knew what their children were doing, it might be best to sort of go to that next level: Do you believe in these characters or do you know that it is pretend and make-believe?” Aradillas said.

The movie is being directed by Sylvain White (The Losers and Stomp the Yard), with a script penned by David Birke and Victor Surge.

Be sure to look for the Slenderman movie in theaters in March of 2018.