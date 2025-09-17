Singer From Legendary Rock Band Suffers Stroke

The frontman of one of the most iconic 80s rock bands had to delay a recent residency earlier this year for reasons unknown—until now.

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil revealed in a recent interview that he suffered a stroke the day after Christmas.

“I had a stroke… my whole left side went out,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 64-year-old “Dr. Feelgood” singer said he went to bed on Christmas feeling fine but the “health scare” began in his sleep.

“I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough,” he said. “The doctors said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again. I go, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’”

Because of the stroke, he had to delay the band’s March residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas to the currently-running dates from September 12 to October 3. He added the band “cancelled the first part of the [residency] so I could get better.”

“I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn’t walk myself, finally to a wheelchair,” Neil said. “I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don’t need anything. But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.”

He has since learned how to run again, saying he’s “90-, 95-percent to where I was before, and it’s going to be great.”