‘Sicario 2’ Releases New Trailer

A brand new trailer has dropped for Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the sequel to 2015s hit action-thriller film Sicario.

It features a bit of new footage not previously seen, and allows for a little more clarity on moments touched on in the first trailer.

For example, we see that the young girl screaming underneath a military hummer is actually under the care Benicio del Toro‘s character, Alejandro Gillick.

We also see some new action moments, such as a fire-fight between the Josh Brolin-led U.S. black-ops team and the Mexican government, which appears to be both encouraged as well as discouraged by the U.S. government officials he is working for.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is reported to be about C.I.A. agent Matt Graver (Brolin) “discovering drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the US border” and then teaming up with “former undercover operative Alejandro Gillick (del Toro) to eliminate the problem. Along the way Alejandro revisits his old nemesis to settle scores.”

According to EW, Brolin has called the film a “more severe” and “much bigger” film than its predecessor. Del Toro added that Sicario was a “really hardcore straight line” and that Sicario: Day of the Soldado “is a little more complicated.”

While Brolin and Del Toro have returned to for the sequel to the critically-acclaimed film, there are a couple of faces not coming back.

First up is Emily Blunt, who played FBI agent Kate Macer in Sicario. Her narrative essentially reached a closing point in the final act of that film so it’s not a big surprise that she won’t be back.

The next absent force from Sicario: Day of the Soldado is director Denis Villeneuve, who went on to direct Arrival in 2015, for which he was nominated for Best Director at the 2017 Academy Awards. After that he helmed Blade Runner 2049, which is likely the reason he couldn’t shoot the Sicario sequel as their productions schedules would likely overlap.

Handling directing duties on Sicario: Day of the Soldado is Italian film and television director Stefano Sollima, and joining the cast are Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, Shut Eye), Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Get Out), and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises, Stranger Things), among others.

Interestingly, Sicaro featured future Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado features Keener, who also starred in that Oscar nominated film.

After it was released, Sicario itself went on to be nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Sound Editing.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado is scheduled to land in theaters on June 29, 2018.