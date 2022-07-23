'Shazam!: Fury of the Gods' Trailer Drops at San Diego Comic-Con
Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the Shazam! sequel on Saturday at San Diego Comic Con. Shazam!: Fury of the Gods picks up right where the 2019 film left off Asher Angel playing Billy Batson and Zachary Levi playing his magical alter-ego Shazam. Fans were excited for this new installment, though some had notes about the trailer itself.
Shazam! was praised for being one of the more bright and "fun" movies in the DC Extended Universe – the interconnected film universe adaptation of DC Comics. Spoiler warning: in the movie's climax, Billy was able to share his powers with all of his foster siblings, meaning that they all had powerful magical alter-egos as well. If you missed this in the first movie then the new trailer should come as a bit of a shock as it does not hold back this revelation.
Fury of the Gods finds Billy and his siblings all trying to navigate their magical powers and their responsibilities as superheroes. It will also star Djimon Hounsou as the previous Shazam, returning to give Billy and his siblings wisdom. This time, Helen Mirren will play the villain Hespera, an ancient being seeking magical power for herself.
Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 21, 2022 only in theaters. It will follow the spinoff film Black Adam in October, which will star Dwayne Johnson. Here's a look at what fans had to say about this major trailer revelation.
