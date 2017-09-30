Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall React to ‘Sex and the City 3’ Cancellation

Sex and the City fans, we hope you are sitting down.

On Thursday, DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to move forward with production on Sex and the City 3. The outlet reported that Kim Cattrall gave the production company an ultimatum – to produce more films she had in development – that they could not fulfill.

Instead of moving forward with only three out of the four main cast members, the company canceled the film.

Cattrall, who plays Samantha Jones on the series, responded to the reports on Twitter Friday, writing, “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

A source weighed in on the alleged “demand” speculations, telling E! News, “This is totally untrue. There have been many different rumors and this is just fiction.”

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed Sex and the City 3‘s fate during an interview with Extra on Thursday.

“It’s over…we’re not doing it,” she said. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

“And that, is that,” tweeted Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch. “And sadly, the reasons are true. Period…..”

Back in 2015, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, spoke to E! News about a possible third film, “I think we’d all like to do it again.”

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, weighed in on the idea in 2016, saying, “Where there’s life, there’s hope.”