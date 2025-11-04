Sequel to ‘The Social Network’ Adds 5 Major New Cast Members

Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming sequel to The Social Network has added some big names.

A companion piece to the original movie, The Social Reckoning will star recent Best Actress winner Mikey Madison as the young Facebook engineer who contacted a Wall Street Journal reporter (played by The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White) in 2021 and blew the whistle on some of the biggest secrets of Mark Zuckerberg—portrayed here by Succession star Jeremy Strong.

Yesterday, Sony announced five new faces joining the cast. Patrick Fischler (Mad Men, Twin Peaks), Joey Brooks (Succession), Portia Doubleday (Mr. Robot), Sierra Capri (On My Block), and Tehmina Sunny (Partner Track) will all appear in undisclosed roles.

Previously, award-winning comedian Bill Burr and character actor Billy Magnussen were also announced as supporting cast members.

The biggest remaining question for The Social Reckoning is whether it can live up to the acclaim of the original without the involvement of David Fincher, who directed The Social Network.

That movie—about the rise of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg—went on to gross over $200 million on a $40 million budget, and was nominated for eight Oscars, winning three. One of the wins was for Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for the film. The reputation of The Social Network has only grown with time, as it’s now commonly known as Sorkin’s masterpiece and one of the best films of the 21st century.