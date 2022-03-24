‘Selena’ Fans React to Jennifer Lopez Classic’s Return to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Selena was released 25 years ago and it’s hard to imagine that it’s been that long. The film, which pushed Jennifer Lopez into almost instant icon status, chronicles the short yet prolific life and career of Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, the singer sang alongside her brothers and sisters in a family group led by their father, Abraham. Before her life was cut short, she owned a clothing boutique, won a Grammy, and was poised to be the next crossover sensation as she was in the midst of creating her first English speaking album. She was gunned down in 1995 by the former manager of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

The 1997 biopic grossed $35 million dollars and was a hit with fans and critics. It’s been played in rotation on cable television for years. The movie is now available on several streaming platforms, and was turned into a dramatic mini series for Netflix. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the film’s release, the movie will be available in select theaters on April 7 in the U.S. Her estate made the announcement on her official Facebook page. Fans couldn’t be happier and have been expressing their excitement on social media.

No other projects compare

Lopez’s performance was critically acclaimed. Many found it difficult to distinguish her from the Tejano singing icon.

Award season snubbed

Selena was nominated for several awards, including MTV Movie Awards and Golden Globes. The film won four ALMA Awards.

No international showings for the release

Fans from all over wanted tickets to the re-release in theaters. Unfortunately, only those in the U.S. are able to get tickets.

Still makes fans emotional

Ask any fan of the movie if they cry during any part 25 years later and the answer is still yes. Fans always wonder what could have been had Selena not been taken so soon.

Fighting for tickets

One social media user almost missed her chance to see the re-release. Tickets around the country are practically sold out.

A night at the movies

It’s worth seeing it in theaters again for fans of the movie. More dates may be added if fans continue to ask.