‘Selena’: Classic Biopic With Jennifer Lopez to Be Re-Released in Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Selena fans and her estate have kept the Tejano singer’s music and legacy alive since her tragic death in 1995. The Grammy-award winning singer, born Selena Quintanilla and known simply as Selena, was gunned down in a Corpus Christi hotel by the former manager of her fan club. The “Dreaming of You” star was 23-years-old and predicted to be the next crossover sensation. Two years later in 1997, her family released a biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, instantly making Lopez an international icon and furthering Selena’s presence. In honor of the 25th anniversary of the film’s release, the family has decided to commemorate the day by re-releasing the film in theaters.

“25 Years ago TODAY ‘Selena’ was released in theaters nationwide starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos,” a posting read on Selena’s verified Facebook page. “Celebrating a legend, her legacy and music. “Selena” will be released in theaters nationwide starting April 7th.”

Lopez also took the time out to make a tribute post for the film that catapulted her career to new heights. “What a very special day … we’re celebrating 25 years of SELENA! Today we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music,” the singer captioned an Instagram throwback clip of herself from an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show promoting the film. “This movie means so much to me…Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I’ll never forget this time in my life and it’s an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie.”

The film grossed $35 million dollars by the end of its theatrical run. Critics and fans praised the performances. In a 1997 The Hollywood Reporter review, Lopez was picked as the highlight. “What makes this movie work is Jennifer Lopez’s electric performance as Selena, capturing the charismatic aspects of Selena’s stage persona and the essence of her maturity as a growing woman,” it notes.

Last year, the movie was added to the Library of Congress as a “culturally, historically, or aesthetically” significant work of art. There’s also a Netflix series about Selena’s life and career.