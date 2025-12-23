See Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in First Trailer for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

The release date of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is inching ever closer.

Nolan’s $250 million adaptation of Homer’s epic 8th century BC poem has just about every actor on Earth making an appearance, with Matt Damon starring as main character Odysseus and Tom Holland starring as his son, Telemachus. The first trailer for the film, which played in front of screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, has now hit the internet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other big-name actors making an appearance include Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, Jovan Adepo, and plenty more.

Several major moments from the story are visible in the trailer, including the infamous Trojan Horse.

A brand-new IMAX camera was invented just for this movie, titled the Keighley camera, which is a new 70mm camera that is most notable for reducing the noise of the camera during operation so that filmmakers no longer have to switch cameras for dialogue-heavy scenes.

The Odyssey is Nolan’s follow-up to his 2023 film Oppenheimer, which was a critical and commercial juggernaut. Grossing $975 million on its way to seven Oscars, including Best Picture, it’s now known as one of the best movies of the decade.

Watch the trailer for The Odyssey below.