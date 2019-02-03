‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Teasers Released During Super Bowl

The first teasers for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, a film adaptation of the classic kids horror book series, have been released.

Shared to the film’s Twitter account, neither teaser gives away too much, but they do give a peak at one of the creatures featured, who appears to be the zombie from the very first story in the books, “The Big Toe.”

The story is about a boy who discovers a big toe in his garden and takes it to his parents. The boy’s father decides they will cook and eat the toe, after which the monster begins to hunt for it, groaning, “Where is my to-o-o-o-o-e?”

"Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?" From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer.

The film is produced by Guillermo del Toro, who won Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for his film The Shape of Water, but is also well known for movies such as Pan’s Labyrinth, Pacific Rim, and the highly underrated Gothic romance film, Crimson Peak.

Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman wrote the film, from a story by del Toro.

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you. From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark will follow a “a group of young people” who “attempt to solve a mystery that involves a series of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small hometown.”

It is directed by André Øvredal, who directed the 2010 faux-documentary horror film Trollhunter.

Previously, Steve Bertram — President of film, television and digital for the film’s co-producing company eOne — provided a statement on how excited his team was to be on-board for the project.

“Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, led by the incomparable Guillermo del Toro, is such a chillingly fun ride that it’s sure to leave audiences around the world jumping in their seats,” Bertram said, as reported by Variety.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on Aug. 9