‘Scandal’ and ‘Law & Order’ Star Tony Goldwyn Lands New Movie Role

Tony Goldwyn has landed a new role in a major movie.

The Scandal and Law & Order star has been cast in the upcoming Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy, according to Variety.

Based on the true story of Soviet spy Adolf Tolkachev, Billion Dollar Spy has begun production in Budapest. Goldwyn is set to play CIA case officer Burton Gerber. Rufus Sewell and Justin Theroux have also been cast in the film, joining Russell Crowe, Harry Lawtey, Vera Farmiga, Willa Fitzgerald, and Tennyson Crowe.

Pictured: Tony Goldwyn as DA Nicholas Baxter — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Billion Dollar Spy is adapted from David E. Hoffman’s book and adapted by Ben August and Stephen Gaghan. Tolkachev was a CIA asset during the Cold War and risked his life to pass thousands of top-secret intelligence to the United States. BAFTA winner Amma Asante directs the flick, which comes from Walden Media and Weed Road Pictures. Frank Smith, Benjamin Tappan, and Cher Hawrysh of Walden Media produce with Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans for Weed Road Pictures. Jane Hooks and Naia Cucukov serve as executive producers, while Pioneer Stillking Films’ Ildiko Kemeny, David Minkowski, and Ferenc Szále serve as co-producers.

As for Goldwyn, the actor can currently be seen as DA Nicholas Baxter on Law & Order, having replaced Sam Waterston last season following his exit. He is also known for his role as President Fitzgerald Grant on the ABC political drama Scandal. Other credits include Ghost, The Last Samurai, The Mechanic, Hacks, Crowded Hours, Oppenheimer, The Hot Zone, Chambers, Divergent, and Tarzan, among others.

(Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) TONY GOLDWYN

Since principal photography has started on Billion Dollar Spy, now was the best time for Goldwyn to land the role. Law & Order has probably already wrapped filming for the season, and assuming the series gets renewed, it shouldn’t delay anything. Although Law & Order has yet to be picked up for Season 25, a renewal is likely as talks continue between the network and studio. Law & Order: SVU is also expected to be picked up for another season.

As of now, it’s unknown when Billion Dollar Spy will be releasing in theaters, but more information should be revealed in the coming months as filming continues. The thriller marks Tony Goldwyn’s first film since 2023’s Ezra. In the meantime, new episodes of Law & Order air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.