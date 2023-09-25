'Saw': Where to Stream Every Movie Before 'Saw X'
Before 'Saw X' arrives in theaters in September, fans can stream the entire franchise.
While the upcoming Saw X is rumored to be the final film in the franchise, those still wanting to play the game can do so via streaming services. Ahead of the Sept. 29 theatrical release of the Saw series' 10th installment, fans of the James Wan and Leigh Whannell-created horror movies can easily binge the first nine films.
When the Saw franchised debuted in 2004, it changed the horror genre. The film followed the horrific exploits of two men who find themselves victims of the Jigsaw Killer. But rather than murdering his victims in the traditional way, Jigsaw crafts devices that cause the victim to be in control of whether or not they die. The film, which many credit with revitalizing the horror genre, was an instant hit with horror fans, earning more than $100 million at the global box office on a budget of just over $1 million.
Capitalizing on the success of that initial film and demand for more, over the next six years, a new Saw film was released in theaters every October – Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), and Saw 3D/Saw: The Final Chapter (2010). In 2017, Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate rebooted the franchise with Jigsaw, a new installment starring Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson. Spiral followed in May 2021. Set to release on Sept. 29, Saw X will be the latest installment and will take place between the events of Saw I and II. Keep scrolling to see where to stream all of the Saw movies.
'Saw'
Where to Stream: Starz, Prime Video
Starring: Leigh Whannell, Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, and Ken Leung
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50% (critics), 84% (audience)
Synopsis: "Two strangers awaken in a room with no memory of how they got there and soon discover that they are pawns in a deadly game orchestrated by a serial killer."
'Saw II'
Where to Stream: Starz , Prime Video
Starring: Donnie Wahlberg, Franky G, Glenn Plummer, Beverley Mitchell, Dina Meyer, Emmanuelle Vaugier, Erik Knudsen, Shawnee Smith, and Tobin Bell
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37% (critics), 59% (audience)
Synopsis: "A detective and his team must rescue eight people trapped in a factory by the twisted serial killer known as Jigsaw."
'Saw III'
Where to Stream: Starz , Prime Video
Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Angus Macfadyen, Bahar Soomekh, and Dina Meyer
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 30% (critics), 71% (audience)
Synopsis: "Jigsaw abducts a doctor in order to keep himself alive while he watches his new apprentice put an unlucky individual through a brutal test."
'Saw IV'
Where to Stream: Starz, Prime Video
Starring: Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, and Lyriq Bent
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 18% (critics), 62% (audience)
Synopsis: "Following the events of Saw III, Jeff continues to be puzzled. Locked in a building, he must find his daughter and escape before they both die. In his search, he comes across a new game set by Jigsaw."
'Saw V'
Where to Stream: Starz, Prime Video
Starring: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Julie Benz, Carlo Rota, and Meagan Good
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 13% (critics), 52% (audience)
Synopsis: "Following Jigsaw's demise, Mark Hoffman is commended as a hero, but a suspicious detective delves into Hoffman's past. Meanwhile, another group is put through a series of gruesome tests."
Saw VI
Where to Stream: Starz, Prime Video
Starring: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Peter Outerbridge, and Shawnee Smith
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 39% (critics), 47% (audience)
Synopsis: "Agent Strahm is dead, and FBI agent Erickson draws nearer to Hoffman. Meanwhile, a group of insurance executives find themselves in another gruesome game set by Jigsaw."
'Saw 3D (Saw: The Final Chapter)'
Where to Stream: Starz, Prime Video (rent or buy)
Starring: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Cary Elwes
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9% (Critics), 41% (audience)
Synopsis: "As a deadly battle rages over Jigsaw's brutal legacy, a group of Jigsaw survivors gathers to seek the support of self-help guru and fellow survivor Bobby Dagen, a man whose own dark secrets unleash a new wave of terror."
'Jigsaw'
Where to Stream: Prime Video
Starring: Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 32% (critics), 89% (audience)
Synopsis: "Bodies continue to turn up when the notorious Jigsaw killer returns for the eighth installment of one of the most successful horror franchises in history!"
'Spiral'
Where to Stream: Hulu
Starring: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson, Marisol Nichols, Daniel Petronijevic
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37% (critics), 75% (audience)
Synopsis: "A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in this terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW, starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, and Samuel L. Jackson."