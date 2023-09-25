'Saw': Where to Stream Every Movie Before 'Saw X'

While the upcoming Saw X is rumored to be the final film in the franchise, those still wanting to play the game can do so via streaming services. Ahead of the Sept. 29 theatrical release of the Saw series' 10th installment, fans of the James Wan and Leigh Whannell-created horror movies can easily binge the first nine films.

When the Saw franchised debuted in 2004, it changed the horror genre. The film followed the horrific exploits of two men who find themselves victims of the Jigsaw Killer. But rather than murdering his victims in the traditional way, Jigsaw crafts devices that cause the victim to be in control of whether or not they die. The film, which many credit with revitalizing the horror genre, was an instant hit with horror fans, earning more than $100 million at the global box office on a budget of just over $1 million.

Capitalizing on the success of that initial film and demand for more, over the next six years, a new Saw film was released in theaters every October – Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), and Saw 3D/Saw: The Final Chapter (2010). In 2017, Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate rebooted the franchise with Jigsaw, a new installment starring Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson. Spiral followed in May 2021. Set to release on Sept. 29, Saw X will be the latest installment and will take place between the events of Saw I and II. Keep scrolling to see where to stream all of the Saw movies.