'Saw X' Gets New Release Date, First Look at Jigsaw's Return

Saw X is coming to theaters later this year, and we now have our first look at the return of Tobin Bell as Jigsaw killer, John Kramer. Along with the debut photo of Bell from the film, Lionsgate — the film's producing studio — also revealed that Saw X will open in theaters on Sept. 29. it was originally not scheduled to open until Oct. 27.

The film's official synopsis is as follows: "John Kramer (Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Saw X is being directed by Kevin Greuter, who also directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. Greuter also served as editor on the first five Saw movies, as well as Jigsaw. The new film was written by Josh Stolberg and Patrick Goldfinger. The pair also wrote Jigsaw and the franchise's 2021 spinoff, Spiral.

Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the horror franchise debuted in 2004 with Saw. It followed two men who find themselves impending victims of the Jigsaw serial killer, who doesn't murder his victims in traditional ways, but rather crafts devices that cause the victim to be in control of whether or not they die. Both men wrote the story while Whannell wrote the screenplay and Wan directed the film. Whannell starred in the film as well, appearing opposite Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Ken Leung, and Tobin Bell.

Saw was a hit with horror fans, making it very successful. The film earned more than $100 million at the global box office on a budget of just over $1 million. For the next six years, a new Saw film was released in theaters every October, with Saw 7: The Final Chapter debuting in 2010. Years later, Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate brought the franchise back with Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. As previously noted, Spiral, a spinoff movie, debuted in 2021.