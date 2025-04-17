3 Best Movies Disney+ Just Added for April 2025

With so many movies added to Disney+ every month, it can be tough to know what to watch.

Here are the three best movies the House of Mouse has added to the streamer in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Abyss

Play video

This James Cameron-directed sci-fi flick revolves around a sunken submarine in the Caribbean, which both U.S. and Soviet search teams are trying to recover—until they run into something unexpected in the water.

Prey

Play video

This sci-fi horror was a surprise hit in 2022, when it launched as a spin-off of the Predator franchise. Far from a cheap cash-in, this Native America-set horror notched a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Say Anything

Play video

If you haven’t seen it, you at least probably know the film’s most iconic scene: John Cusack standing outside his crush’s window, holding a boombox as In Your Eyes by Peter Gabriel plays. The 1989 teen rom-com from director Cameron Crowe is a total classic—heartfelt, warm, and a total comedy knockout.