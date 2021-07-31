Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in August 2021
As a new month approaches, all the major players in the ongoing streaming wars are prepping to make some big moves in August. With July coming to a close, all the big-name streamers — Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ —are getting ready to roll out their August 2021 content lists, meaning subscribers will be treated to a massive slate of new titles headed to their favorite streaming platforms.
Up first on the list is Netflix. Perhaps the biggest competition out there, the streamer is pulling all the punches in August by kicking off the month with some heavy hitters. After dropping titles like 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights on Aug. 1, the streamer will continue making big moves throughout the remainder of the month with additions including The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. However, Netflix isn't the only streamer in the competition, and the relatively young platform HBO Max won't be holding out in August. Along with the debut of sci-fi thriller Reminiscence and the addition of both adaptations of The Great Gatsby and the first three Jurassic Park films, HBO Max will also treat subscribers to Warner Bros. and DC's The Suicide Squad. Hulu, meanwhile, will be joining in on the fun with additions like Reservation Dogs and the new season premieres of American Horror Story and Archer.
Of course, to enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription.
Aug. 1
NETFLIX
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven's 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
HBO MAX
2 Days in the Valley, 1996 (HBO)
9/11: Fifteen Years Later, 2016
A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
A Walk Among the Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)
The Accidental Spy, 2002 (HBO)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)
Americano, 2017 (HBO)
Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)
Backtrack, 2016 (HBO)
Basic Instinct, 1992 (HBO)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction, 2006 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
Betrayal at Attica, 2021
The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)
The Birdcage, 1996 (HBO)
Black Death, 2010 (HBO)
Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
Changeling, 2008 (HBO)
Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)
Collateral, 2004 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)
The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)
Dolphin Tale, 2011 (HBO)
The Double, 2014 (HBO)
Empire of the Sun, 1987
The End, 1978 (HBO)
Envy, 2004 (HBO)
Epic, 2013 (HBO)
Extranjero (aka Foreigner), 2018 (HBO)
For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
Freejack, 1992 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Ghosts of Mississippi, 1996
The Great Gatsby, 1974 (HBO)
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
Hangman, 2017 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)
Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)
Horror of Dracula, 1958
How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Hudson Hawk, 1991
Humpday, 2009 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
Inception, 2010
Joe, 2014 (HBO)
Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)
Julia, 2009 (HBO)
Last Action Hero, 1993
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Malcolm X, 1992
Man Down, 2016 (HBO)
The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)
Mean Streets, 1973
Mr. Soul!, 2018
New in Town, 2009 (HBO)
Nobody Walks, 2012 (HBO)
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
The Out-of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)
Popeye, 1980 (HBO)
The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)
The Prince, 2014 (HBO)
The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
Red, 2008 (HBO)
Red Riding Hood, 2011
Requiem for a Dream, 2000
Scary Movie, 2000
The Score, 2001 (HBO)
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Shawshank Redemption, 1994
Spawn, 1997
The Spirit, 2008 (HBO)
The Square, 2017 (HBO)
Stand and Deliver, 1988 (HBO)
Tango & Cash, 1989
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2006
Thirteen Ghosts, 2001
Vice, 2015 (HBO)
War, 2007 (HBO)
Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
PRIME VIDEO
21 (2008)
Aliens (1986)
All About Steve (2009)
Anaconda (1997)
Annie (1982)
Attack The Block (2011)
Borat (2006)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Center Stage (2000)
Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)
Elektra (2005)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)
Freedomland (2006)
Hook (1991)
In Her Shoes (2005)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1978)
Jaws 3 (1983)
Knowing (2009)
La Bamba (1987)
Machete (2010)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Max Payne (2008)
Moneyball (2011)
Mud (2013)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Patriot Games (1992)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Secret Window (2004)
Sideways (2004)
Slither (2006)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Soul Surfer (2011)
The Great Debaters (2013)
The Insider (2000)
The Iron Lady (2011)
The Legend Of Zorro (2005)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Natural (1984)
The Roommate (2011)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Water For Elephants (2011)
You, Me And Dupree (2006)
Addison: Season 1 (Kidstream)
Bannan: Season 1 (Mhz Choice)
Be Cool, Scooby Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
City Confidential: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Here We Go Again: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
How the Earth Was Made: Season 1 (History Vault)
In Their Own Words: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Sea Raiders: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Bridge: Season 1 (Topic)
The Nordic Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Winners of the West: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
HULU
Hamilton's Pharmacopia: Complete Season 3 (Vice)
10 to Midnight (1983)
21 (2008)
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
All About E (2015)
Alpha & Omega (2010)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack The Block (2011)
The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)
Bagdad Cafe (1988)
The Beast Within (1982)
Black Swan (2009)
Blood Games (1991)
Blood On Satan's Claw (1970)
Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Christina's House (2001)
Contagion (2011)
Every Breath You Take (2021)
The Final Girls (2015)
First Knight (1995)
Fish Don't Blink (2002)
Fred Claus (2007)
Freelancers (2012)
French Postcards (1979)
From Prada To Nada (2011)
Garbo Talks (1984)
Getting Go: The Go Doc Project (2013)
The Girl King (2015)
The Grudge (2004)
Gulliver's Travels (2009)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Hawaiians (1970)
Heart of Midnight (1989)
Heartbreakers (2001)
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)
Henry V (1989)
Hondo (1953)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Hunter (1980)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Love You, Don't Touch Me! (1998)
It's Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)
Jack And Jill (2011)
The Killing Streets (1991)
King Arthur (2004)
Kingpin (1996)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Mad Max (1980)
Miami Blues (1990)
Mirror Mirror (2012)
Mud (2013)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Naz & Maalik (2015)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
Plaza Suite (1971)
Roadhouse 66 (1984)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Rudy (1993)
Shane (1953)
Shark Tale (2002)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Special Effects (1984)
Spellbinder (1988)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
Those People (2015)
Toy Soldiers (1991)
Transcendence (2014)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
The Vatican Tapes (2015)
Watchmen (2009)
PEACOCK
50 First Dates, 2004*
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Addicted, 2017
Ali, 2001
Apollo 13, 1995
Armageddon, 1998
Bad Boys, 1995*
Bad Boys II, 2003*
Black and Cuba, 2015
Bleeding Heart, 2015
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
Candyman, 1992*
Chase, 2021
Coach Carter, 2005
Colombiana, 2011
The Courier, 2013
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crank, 2006*
Crank 2 High Voltage, 2009*
Dead in Tombstone, 2013
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003*
Django Unchained, 2012
Don’t Talk to Irene, 2017
Drive, 2011
Extraordinary Tales, 2015
Flash Point, 2007
The Eagle, 2011
Enough, 2002
The Exorcist, 1973*
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 1989
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
The Firm, 1993
Fool’s Gold, 2008*
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, 2009
The Goonies, 1985*
Haunted Hospital: Heilstatten, 2018
Holiday Breakup, 2016
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003*
I, Robot, 2004*
The Jackal, 1997
Jarhead, 2005*
Kid Cannabis, 2014
Kung Fu Yoga, 2017
Land of the Lost, 2009*
Leatherheads, 2008*
Life, 1999*
Love’s Kitchen, 2011
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011
Little Rascals, 1994*
McCanick, 2013
Meet Joe Black, 1998*
Moneyball, 2011
My Generation, 2018
Mystery Road, 2013
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988*
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989*
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984*
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010*
Notorious, 2009
Notting Hill, 1999
Once Fallen, 2010
Paradox, 2017
Partisan, 2015
Philadelphia, 1993
The Proposal, 2009
R.I.P.D., 2013
Race, 2016*
Railroad Tigers, 2016
Rigor Mortis, 2013
Rise of the Legend, 2014
Scorched, 2003
Shaolin, 2011
Shark Tale, 2004
Silver Linings Playbook, 2012
Skating to New York, 2013
Spartacus, 1960*
Special ID, 2013
Steve McQueen: Desert Racer, 2015
Supremacy, 2013
Survivor, 2015
Swelter, 2013
Sword of Vengeance, 2013
Tai Chi Hero, 2012
Tai Chi Zero, 2012
The Timber, 2015
Train to Busan, 2016
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*
Van Helsing, 2004
Very Bad Things, 1998*
Warrior, 2011*
The Wrath of Vraja, 2013
X-Men, 2000
Zoey to the Max, 2013
Celebrity Game Face, Season 1 (NBC)
Aug. 3
NETFLIX
Pray Away – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, 1993
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Aug. 4
NETFLIX
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Control Z: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Cooking With Paris – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Fit For Service"
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "One Brick At A Time"
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)
Short Circuit (Shorts) - All Season 2 Episodes
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”
Marvel Studios Legends - New Episodes
Monsters at Work - "The Vending Machine"
Turner & Hooch - "Diamonds are Furever"
HULU
The Devil You Know: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Vice)
Aug. 5
HBO MAX
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets A Puppy, Max Original Special Premiere
The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HULU
Princess Cyd (2017)
PEACOCK
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 1 (Peacock Original)
Aug. 6
NETFLIX
Hit & Run – NETFLIX SERIES
Navarasa – NETFLIX SERIES
The Swarm – NETFLIX FILM
Vivo – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Sin Aliento (aka Breathless), 2020 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. "Finland’s Midnight Sun"
Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season Finale
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - New Episode
APPLE TV+
Mr. Corman
PRIME VIDEO
Val – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
Madagascar A Little Wild, Season 4
Aug. 9
NETFLIX
SHAMAN KING – NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
Reservation Dogs: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
PEACOCK
John Wick, 2014*
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017*
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum*
Family Game Fight, Season 1 (NBC)
Aug. 10
NETFLIX
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly)
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
HBO MAX
Hard Knocks ‘21: Dallas Cowboys, Sports-Based Reality Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Together Together (2021)
Aug. 11
NETFLIX
Bake Squad – NETFLIX SERIES
The Kissing Booth 3 – NETFLIX FILM
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Front Of The Pack"
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Canine Quarantine"
Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes
Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes
What If...? - Series Premiere
Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”
Monsters at Work - “Adorable Returns”
Turner & Hooch - “In The Line Of Fur”
HULU
Fantasy Island: Series Premiere (Fox)
AWOL (2016)
Aug. 12
NETFLIX
AlRawabi School for Girls – NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing's the Same – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
FBOY Island, Max Original Season Finale
The Hype, Max Original Series Premiere
Titans, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
HULU
Homeroom (2021) (Hulu Original)
The Force (2017)
Held (2021)
The Virtuoso (2021)
The Waiting Room (2012)
PEACOCK
Weeds, Season 1-8
Ex-Rated, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 2 (Peacock Original)
Aug. 13
NETFLIX
Beckett – NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor – NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific – NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good – NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom – NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Aquamarine
Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. "Sharks Gone Rogue"
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - New Episode
APPLE TV+
Coda
PRIME VIDEO
EVANGELION:3.0+1.01 THRICE UPON A TIME – Amazon Exclusive (2021)
Modern Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
HULU
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
Aug. 14
HBO MAX
Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)
Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)
Aug. 15
NETFLIX
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
HBO MAX
The White Lotus, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Hate U Give (2018)
Silo (2019)
Aug. 16
NETFLIX
Walk of Shame
HBO MAX
Hard, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Top Gear, Season 29
PRIME VIDEO
Evan Almighty (2007)
In Bruges (2008)
Aug. 17
NETFLIX
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
HULU
Bachelor in Paradise: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
PEACOCK
The House, 2017
Aug. 18
NETFLIX
The Defeated – NETFLIX SERIES
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Out of my league – NETFLIX FILM
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student – NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Pack Attack"
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Blind Faith"
The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)
Growing Up Animal - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Diary of a Future President - Season 2 Premiere (All episodes streaming)
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - “A Nut You Can't Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”
Monsters at Work - “Little Monsters”
Turner & Hooch - “Road To Smell Dorado”
What If...? - New Episode
HULU
Nine Perfect Strangers: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Marijuana Conspiracy (2021)
Unsane (2018)
Aug. 19
NETFLIX
Like Crazy
HBO MAX
Eyes on the Prize: Hallowed Ground, Max Original Documentary Special Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons Back to School Special, Max Original Special Premiere
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is, Max Original Special Premiere
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Blast Beat (2020)
Jungleland (2021)
PEACOCK
My Little Pony, 2017
Five Bedrooms, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 3 (Peacock Original)
Aug. 20
NETFLIX
The Chair – NETFLIX SERIESEverything Will Be Fine – NETFLIX SERIES
The Loud House Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY
Sweet Girl – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Half Brothers, 2020 (HBO)
Reefa, 2021 (HBO)
Reminiscence, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
DISNEY+
Eragon
PRIME VIDEO
Annette – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Killer Among Us (2021)
Aug. 22
HBO MAX
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015
PEACOCK
It’s Complicated, 2009
Aug. 23
NETFLIX
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
The Ultimate Surfer: Series Premiere (ABC)
Aug. 24
NETFLIX
Oggy Oggy – NETFLIX FAMILY
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, 2021
HULU
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Aug. 25
NETFLIX
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Clickbait – NETFLIX SERIES
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Motel Makeover – NETFLIX SERIES
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes – NETFLIX SERIES
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes – NETFLIX SERIES
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
HBO MAX
Lincoln: Divided We Stand, 2021
DISNEY+
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Twin Trouble"
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. "Dogs V Cats"
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)
Gigantosaurus (S2)
Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”
Monsters at Work - “Bad Hair Day”
Turner & Hooch - “The Fur-gitive”
What If...? - Episode 103
Aug. 26
NETFLIX
EDENS ZERO – NETFLIX ANIME
Family Reunion: Part 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Other Two, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
American Horror Story: Season 10 Premiere (FX)
Archer: Season 12 Premiere (FXX)
Disobedience (2017)
Feral State (2021)
Love and Monsters (2021)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 1-2
The Monster in The Shadows (Peacock Original)*
Hart to Heart, Season 1, Episode Batch 4 (Peacock Original)
Aug. 27
NETFLIX
He's All That – NETFLIX FILM
I Heart Arlo – NETFLIX FAMILY
Titletown High – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Cruella
Dan in Real Life
Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration
Underdog
APPLE TV+
See: Season 2
PRIME VIDEO
The Courier (2021)
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta – Amazon Original Special (2021)
HULU
Vacation Friends (2021) (Hulu Original)
Chaos Walking (2020)
Aug. 28
NETFLIX
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Magic Mike XXL, 2015 (HBO)
HULU
Four Good Days (2021)
Aug. 31
NETFLIX
Sparking Joy – NETFLIX SERIES
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Only Murders in the Building: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
The Hurricane, 1999