Sandra Bullock Reveals What Movie She Regrets Making

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock has too many iconic roles to keep count. She’s been one of the top stars in the business consistently for decades, with roles ranging from every genre. But there’s one project she’d love to forget. In a recent interview with Too Fab while promoting her newest film The Lost City, Bullock explained why she’d like to erase a sequel she starred in from her lengthy resume.

“I have one no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in. It’s called Speed 2. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island,” she said. “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around, that I know of, except for you,” she added.

Her Lost City co-star Daniel Radcliffe tried to make things better by joking, “I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well,” Bullock didn’t mince words in her response, noting, “Very quiet. Like five people. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.”

The 1997 follow-up to the original blockbuster starring Keanu Reeves didn’t have Reeves in the sequel. Bullock’s character and her new beau have to figure out how to slow down a hijacked cruise ship before it crashes into an oil tanker. The ship slams into the island of Saint Martin, destroying the marina.

In the original 1994 film, revolves around a bus that is rigged by a terrorist to explode if its speed falls under 50 miles per hour during its travels. It earned $350 million at the box office. It also won two Academy Awards: Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Sound. Its sequel is considered to be one of the greatest flops of all time, earning a little over $160 million, making no profit for the budget of the same price.