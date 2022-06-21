Sandra Bullock Admits She Doesn't Know When She Will Return to Movies Following Hiatus

Sandra Bullock is on a hiatus from acting and producing movies, and she has no idea how long it will last. The actress mentioned during the press tour for The Lost City that she was taking a break from work to focus on her two children. In a follow-up interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the movie's success, Bullock could not say how long she will be away.

"I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own," said Bullock. "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it." Asked directly if she knows how long this break will last, she said: "I really don't. Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch."

"It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge," she continued. "I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'"

Bullock has now starred in 50 films at 57 years old, and she has produced over 20 films, including some of the ones she starred in. She reportedly worked back to back on the Netflix original film The Unforgivable and The Lost City for Paramount with no break in between. She felt that The Lost City was a good note to go out on for an extended break.

"I love working with artists, and that's why [producer Liza Chasin] and I were very well-matched," she said. "If I'm going out with a bang, I want to go out with the right person."

Bullock will spend her time away from the spotlight with her adopted son and daughter. She began the adoption process in 2009 with her then-husband Jesse James, but the two divorced just as the child began living with them. Bullock was allowed to keep custody as a single parent, and in 2015 announced that she had adopted a daughter as well. She tends to keep her parenting life private.

Still, it seems unlikely that this is early retirement for Bullock. Paramount sources said that the studio hopes to make a Lost City sequel with Bullock, and Chasin told THR: "Sandy and I are going to do something together. It might just be baking cookies. We don't know what it is yet – it might be a movie – but it is going to be great."

The Lost City is the top-grossing original IP movie of 2022 so far. Its theatrical run is over, but you can now stream the movie on Paramount+.