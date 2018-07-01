Netflix’s Saddest Movies

There are times when we just need a sad story to play out on-screen. And when that happens, Netflix is more than able to fill the void.

The streaming service is chock full of some of the greatest tear-jerkers and tragedies known to man. As great as it is to live vicariously through a heroic character who gets their happy ending, sometimes it’s just as important to have a good cry.

Some of the greatest cry fodder in Netflix‘s catalogue is masquerading as an average, run-of-the-mill love story, or a cheerful adventure story. The fact is that those movies are potent emotional time bombs, so whether you’re in the market for a good cry or not, it’s best to know what you’re getting yourself into.

However, if you are looking to weep in front of your TV, this is the way to do it. These movies generally come from Netflix’s “Emotional Movies” category — a goldmine for some and an obstacle course for others. If you’re brave enough, or sad enough, draw the curtains, settle in and maybe keep the tissues handy.

Here’s a look at some of the saddest movies available on Netflix right now.

‘Irreplaceable You’ (2018)

Irreplaceable You has been the talk of the town since it hit Netflix on Feb. 16. The movie follows a young couple, one of whom is suffering from cancer. While it has its grim moments, it also manages a kind of macabre humor which is impressive in its own right.

As a bonus, the Netflix original features parts for Kate McKinnon, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry and Brian Tyree Henry among many others.

‘The Lovely Bones’ (2009)

On the genre side of sad movies, The Lovely Bones combines horror, fantasy and tragedy as a 14-year-old girl obsesses over her murder while stuck in the afterlife.

The movie is directed by Peter Jackson, and it’s an early hit from Saoirse Ronan.

‘6 Balloons’ (2018)

This month, 6 Balloons hit Netflix, proving to the world that Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson had the range for a heart-stopping tragedy as well as the comedy she is best known for. The movie follows her desperate search for a detox center where she can get treatment for her heroin-addicted brother, played by Dave Franco.

‘Life Is Beautiful’ (1997)

No list of sad movies would be complete without Life Is Beautiful. The historical fiction follows a family through the Holocaust, as Roberto Benigni tries to keep his wife and child’s spirits up.

‘Lion’ (2016)

Lion was nominated for an Oscar and won a BAFTA award. The movie tells a heart-breaking story of a search for identity after a 5-year-old boy named Saroo falls asleep on a train that takes him far away from his family. As an adult, Saroo (Dev Patel) goes searching for his biological family, even as he acknowledges the love he has for his adoptive family.

‘Tallulah’ (2016)

Another Netflix original, Tallulah follows Ellen Page and Allison Janney through a dramatic tale of desperation, drug abuse and kidnapping, among many other things. Page — back in an over-sized army jacket for perhaps the first time since Juno — finds herself in the unlikely position of taking a baby from her drug-addled mother without her consent, and the story that follows is riveting.

‘6 Years’ (2015)

Filmmaker Hannah Fidell directed 6 Years, a simple yet compelling story about a committed young couple with a complicated, at times violent dynamic.

‘Atonement’ (2007)

On the surface, Atonement looks like a sappy love story. However, no one can sell tears quite like Keira Knightley, and when she’s paired with James McAvoy, the potential for long, solemn looks is all but endless. This World War II story features another break-out role for Saoirse Ronan.

Photo Credit: Netflix / David Newsom