'Rush Hour 4' Receives Positive Update From Jackie Chan

A fourth Rush Hour is being talked about, Jackie Chan confirmed while attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia Thursday. The franchise brought Chan to Hollywood and paired him with comedian Chris Tucker. Since the third film hit theaters in 2007, Chan and Tucker have both talked up the idea of Rush Hour 4, but nothing has happened yet.

Chan, 68, recalled how Rush Hour proved he could conquer Hollywood after he had already come to dominate Hong Kong and Japanese movie screens. At first, he thought Rush Hour would flop. "I got a phone call. Brett Ratner and Chris Tucker call me from New York. They're crazy," Chan said, reports Variety. "We were $70 million in the first weekend. For me, I don't know how to count." The Oscar-winner then hinted at another movie in the series. "We're talking about Rush Hour 4 right now," he said before the audience broke out in applause.

At first, Chan did not want to make Rush Hour because the only scripts he was receiving from Hollywood required him to play an East Asian detective from Hong Kong who arrives in the U.S. He was sure he would fail in Hollywood. "I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they're not my culture, they don't like this kind of action," he said, reports Deadline. However, Chan's agent convinced him to give Rush Hour a try after seeing the script. "My manager said look, there's a script, and it's called Rush Hour. I said no, Hong Kong police? I'm not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don't you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time," Chan recalled.

Chan's decision to gamble on Rush Hour paid off. The first film hit theaters in September 1998 and was an international smash, grossing over $244.5 million worldwide. The sequel followed in 2001 and was an even bigger hit, with $347.4 million. Rush Hour 3 was also a hit in 2007, reeling in $258 million. While attempts to make a fourth film stalled, a short-lived TV series adaptation aired in 2016.

Tucker and Chan have both repeatedly talked about making a fourth Rush Hour movie. In 2019, Chan and Tucker even posed for an Instagram photo with both holding up four fingers. If one ever materializes, it is unknown who will direct it.

Brett Ratner directed the first three Rush Hour movies for Warner Bros. and New Line. However, Ratner was disgraced by sexual misconduct allegations. In 2018, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Ratner wanted to use a fourth Rush Hour movie to make a comeback. Other sources close to the studio said it was unlikely Ratner would get that chance.