‘Home Alone’ Star Devin Ratray Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

It looks like Home Alone has found himself on the naughty list this Christmas. The actor was booked on domestic violence charges on Wed. Dec. 22 for an incident that occurred in Oklahoma City on Dec. 10 with his now ex-girlfriend. Cops were called to a downtown hotel where the couple were staying after the two reportedly got into a heated verbal exchange the turned physical. At the time, the woman left their shared room and booked a separate one, explaining they’d recently broken up after a fight. Now, the woman is accusing Ratray of beating her up.

Per the police report obtained by TMZ, claiming Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Caulkin’s older brother in the Christmas classic, got violent with her in a hotel room after a night out on the town. She told cops Ratray pushed her, punched her in the face, and pressed his hands against her throat and mouth.

Ratray turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued. His mugshot is being flashed across blogs. Ratray was booked for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, which is a felony. He was also booked for misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. He was released on a $25k bond within 15 minutes of his arrest and posing for the mugshot.

The beating described in the report is brutal but even more disturbing is Ratray allegedly telling his ex while beating her, “This is how you die.” The woman also told police that Ratray was extremely drunk at the time of the incident and that he’d had dozens of drinks and became upset with her after she gave away autographed photos of him to fans for free.

The woman also appeared to have multiple injuries from the beating, including bruises and marks on her face. Ratray’s rep had previously he’d gotten physical with the woman, claiming they’d had a bad argument and broke up.

Ratray has been back in the spotlight lately due to the new Disney+ movie Home Alone Again. In the film, he reprises his role as Buzz McCallister, a local police offer called to investigate a child being left home alone for the holidays, which of course his family experienced twice in the original film and the 1992 follow-up.