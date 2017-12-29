Rotten Tomatoes’ Magnificent Seven: The Only Movies to Get a Perfect Score This Year

A single “rotten” critic’s review can spoil a film’s perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2017, only seven films were certified “fresh” without a single bruise.

According to year-end data released by the film review site, Truman, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Dawson City: Frozen Time, Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (Hymyilevä mies), Work, Faces Places (Visages, villages), and Quest are the only projects that ended the year with 100 percent positive ratings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Things looked bright for fan-favorite thriller Get Out, which earned a 100 percent “fresh” score ahead of its February release. But two “rotten” reviews on the platform knocked it down to a 99 average rating overall.

Other films that narrowly missed the perfect score were Lady Bird, City of Ghosts, God’s Own Country, Jane and BPM (Beats Per Minute).

Repping the 98 percent club is award season contender The Big Sick and animated film My Life as a Zucchini, while Call Me By Your Name, Mudbound and Pixar’s Coco held steady at 97 percent.

From a linear perspective, the perfect scores are the clear winners of the year’s top-ranked films, but special attention should be paid to the latter groups.

While Bright Lights, a documentary featuring the relationship of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, escaped without a poor review, it only received 53 critics’ feedback. Meanwhile, films like Get Out and Lady Bird, earned 296 and 212 reviews, respectively, opening them up to a significantly higher risk for negative thoughts and a lower score.

Currently, none of the films awarded perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes are available for streaming on Netflix.

As for TV shows, 10 series achieved 100 percent scores this year: Master of None season 2, Dear White People, The Good Fight, American Crime season 3, The Good Place season 2, Broadchurch season 3, Insecure season 2, Sneaky Pete, Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return and Silicon Valley season 4.

Photo credit: HBO