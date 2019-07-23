‘Rocky’ Sequel Thread Presents Burning Question From Fans After Sylvester Stallone Makes Announcement

Following the news that a Rocky sequel is in development, a Twitter thread from fans presented a couple of burning questions about the new Sylvester Stallone movie. A Twitter user posted about the news, tweeting, “They’re going to make a new Rocky? But… they have Creed… that’s a viable franchise.” Someone else replied, asking if it would be a “reboot or” something else. The original poster then answered, “Sequel. With Rocky training an illegal immigrant who is caught up in street fighting.”

Someone else then offered a second inquiry, saying that they wondered if the new film will “be set in Vancouver, where we left him.” This is a reference to the end of Creed 2, where Stallone’s aging Rocky Balboa travels to Canada to see his son and meet his grandson.

The announcement came earlier today, when Variety reported that Stallone had shared with them that the aforementioned prequel is currently being worked on.

“We’re very anxious to make it,” Stallone said, with Rocky producer Irwin Winkler adding, “We’re very high on it.” According to Winkler, the plan currently is to have Stallone write and direct the film.

Additionally, there are plans for a Rocky prequel series that Stallone hopes to do with a streaming service.

Regarding the film that changed his life and set him on a path to super-stardom, Stallone says, “It is really a metaphor for life. This was a love story. He happens to box for a living, but the story is about his love for [his wife, Adrian Balboa, played by Talia Shire]. You root for the underdog, and he had something to fight for — her.”

However, even tough he wanted the role badly, Stallone says that he wasn’t the studio’s first choice. “They had Redford, Nick Nolte, Jimmy Caan, Ryan O’Neal, Burt Reynolds — who were all in their prime — and then you had some loser named Sylvester who was just naive enough to hang on,” he joked.

Finally, Stallone also spoke about the legacy of the underdog boxer franchise, saying, “It was like the first Rocky. There’s something about the perseverance of being so overwhelmed by life and still driving through it. People can relate to it on a subliminal level.”

“Rocky is very touchable. He was the most insecure fighter ever. He just had no belief in himself whatsoever, and I think a lot of people feel that way. They see the character in the film overcome it, and they say, ‘You know, I could do that too.’ So I think the relatability and lack of guile he has [is what appeals],” he added.