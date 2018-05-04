The First ‘Robin Hood’ Trailer Is Here

The first Robin Hood trailer is officially here, with Taron Egerton starring as the famed archer in the newest adaptation of the classic tale.

The film also stars Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlett, Eve Hewson as Maid Marian, and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham. The movie is directed by Otto Bathurst and offers a new take on the iconic hero, with sleek costumes and plenty of action paving the way for Egerton’s titular hero.

The trailer sees Egerton as both the beneficial Robin Hood and his actual self, Robin of Loxley, the latter of which seems to be advocating for the former’s capture in a very Bruce Wayne/Batman-like situation. He then teams up with Little John to implement his ideas on a bigger scale, leading to plenty of fighting, explosions and more hallmarks of a modern-day action film.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Bathurst compared Robin Hood’s story to today’s society.

“You don’t become a legend for 800 years if you’ve just stolen a few bags of money from rich people to give to the poor,” he said. “In my mind, Robin Hood was this sort of seriously militarized anarchist revolutionary, a freedom thinker and a truth seeker. And the more I got into the story, it just became startling how utterly relevant it is to what’s going on in society now.”

Egerton added that he was initially unsure about the project, but signed on after hearing Bathurst’s vision.

“I was approached not long after the first Kingsman movie had come out, and my initial response, to be totally honest, was ‘Why?’” he recalled. “[But] Otto told me he wanted to do something entirely revisionist, something that can’t be tied down to a medieval universe. The first act of the movie, these scenes crusading in Syria, were written like something from The Hurt Locker. It was fantastic, and that was enough to convince me.”

Still, there was one thing, the actor wasn’t planning on, noting, “I did initially say the only thing I wouldn’t do was wear tights, and the pants did sort of get tighter and tighter… Let’s just call them jeggings now.”

Robin Hood arrives in theaters on November 21.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate