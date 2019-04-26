Robert Pattinson Wanting to Reunite With Kristen Stewart Rumor Shot Down

A tabloid rumor that Robert Pattinson wants to reunite with Kristen Stewart to boost his career is simply not true, Gossip Cop confirmed.

OK! Magazine recently published a report claiming Pattinson was desperate “to be a Hollywood heartthrob again” and believed making a new movie with his former Twilight co-star and ex-girlfriend Stewart would be the way to go.

“He could walk into pretty much any rom-com he wants, but he knows it would mean double the money if he could convince Kristen to star with him,” a so-called “source” told the magazine.

OK! also claims Pattinson’s “fame has dwindled,” with the “source” claiming, “They still have a bond that came from starring together in such life-changing roles, so he’s hoping that because of that, she’ll want to work with him again.”

A source told Gossip Cop this report is completely false and Pattinson has no interest in working with Pattinson. After all, the actor has worked almost exclusively on small, independent films since the Twilight franchise ended and still has the clout to star in any movie he wants.

In fact, Pattinson has a big movie lined up. He will star in filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s follow-up to Dunkirk, which remains untitled. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington. Although the plot is unknown, it is scheduled for July 17, 2020.

“I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself,” Pattinson told USA Today recently. “I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Although both Pattinson and Stewart have shied away from big blockbusters in recent years, they are still two of the busiest and in-demand actors in Hollywood. They have both headlined films directed by acclaimed filmmakers.

Pattinson’s newest film is High Life, a science fiction film that marks the English-language debut of French filmmaker Claire Denis. His other recent projects include Good Time, Maps to the Stars, Damsel, The Lost City of Z and Cosmopolis.

Pattinson has also contributed music to his recent projects, but has no plans on becoming a music star.

“I used to play gigs all the time and have always said I’d love to again,” Pattinson told USA Today. “But there’s a strange stigma with actors trying to do music, and it is something quite frightening to me. I’ve learned how to deal with criticism in film, but I’m very vulnerable to it in music. I don’t know whether I’m willing to take the hits – I prefer to have an audience of one or two (friends).”

While Pattinson can now be seen in High Life, Stewart’s next film, Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels remake, hits theaters on Nov. 15.

