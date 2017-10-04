What Robert Englund Wants to See in a New ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Remake

The last A Nightmare on Elm Street film was released in 2010 and was a critical and financial disappointment, with no news surfacing in the past seven years about how the franchise would continue. In the case that studios to try to reboot the franchise again, original Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund hopes another attempt would jump further into the franchise’s timeline.

“It all comes down to the script, and I hope they don’t remake the original again,” Englund told PopCulture.com. “I hope they jump forward after the Jackie Earle Haley one. Maybe do part two, or maybe go and combine part three and four. God, I hope they don’t remake part one again. I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Englund hasn’t played the part since 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, but had previously played the character in seven different films. The actor might have suggestions about how to reboot the franchise, he seems incredibly encouraging at the prospect of another actor taking over the part.

One actor who has expressed interest in the role is Kevin Bacon, a choice Englund fully supports.

“Kevin was inFriday the 13th. I know way down deep, Kevin has a respect for horror,” Englund admitted. “He’s not one of those guys that goes on the talk show and says, ‘This isn’t a horror movie. It’s a psychological drama.’ You know? There’s a lot of people that still put down the genre.”

He added, “I really think of Kev, even though he’s a good-looking, rock n’ roll guy, I think he has a real, he’s really a true character actor. I think he might have fun with it.”

Earlier this year, Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg expressed an interest in developing an installment in the series.

During an AMA on Reddit, the director shared, “I’ve been thinking about what fun franchises New Line has like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Critters. Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous installments. Like instead of remaking Nightmare you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing.”

For now, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise will remain quiet.