Robert Downey Jr. Teases ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’

Robert Downey Jr. recently teased Sherlock Holmes 3by posting an image of his film character along with a suggestive caption.

In the post, Downey’s Holmes can be seen making a somewhat serious face, with the actor saying that he is “practicing my Sherlock face.”

While the comment is far from being anything concrete, it’s a good sign that things are moving forward on the film.

Practicing my Sherlock face. pic.twitter.com/Vs7kGF70Re — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 19, 2018

The new film does not have an official title as of yet, but it has been revealed that both Downey Jr. and Jude Law will be returning to their respective roles.

Additionally, the film is being scripted by Chris Brancato (Narcos, Hoodlum), and is tentatively scheduled to be released on Dec. 25, 2020.

The fact that Brancato is writing the new Sherlock Holmes film could be a clue as to the direction it may go, as — in addition to his aforementioned credits — he has written for crime-procedural shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Downey Jr. first played Sherlock in 2009’s Sherlock Holmes, and then again in the 2011 sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

In a past interview with Collider, he spoke about what it was like to come back and up the ante in the second film after the first had been so well-received.

“After the first one worked out pretty good, we were doing the press tour and talking about things that we would like to improve and other directions we could go,” he said. “And then, there was the reality of doing it. Anybody who’s ever been involved in making the second part to a first thing that worked, there should be a whole online support team.”

“We happened through it. There’s so much to learn and the greatest disguise was us disguising ourselves as consummate, by the numbers professionals, when in fact, we’re all incredibly eccentric,” Downey Jr. added. “And, Warner Bros. has given us the opportunity to try to do something that’s complicated and needs to tick a bunch of boxes. The great thing was that, this time, we also had Noomi [Rapace] and Jared [Harris].”

Most recently, Downey Jr. appeared as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War and will next be seen as Dr. John Dolittle in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. After that, he’ll appear in the fourth Avengers film, which is currently untitled.